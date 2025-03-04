gategroup publishes its annual ESG Report

gategroup, the leader in airline catering and hospitality, has published their annual ESG report. This report outlines the group’s ambitions on sustainability in its business and describes the progress it achieved throughout 2024.

Zurich/Switzerland. March 04, 2025. As a global leader in airline catering and hospitality, gategroup continues its commitment to responsible corporate stewardship and sustainable business practices. The company has released its third annual ESG report, reflecting on its progress in 2024 and marking a pivotal year in the integration of ESG principles into the fabric of the organization.

2024 marked a significant transition for gategroup, as the company fully embedded the fundamental principles and targets it set for itself into key areas of the business. ESG considerations were woven into strategic decision-making, hiring practices, employee well-being, health and safety, procurement, and more – strengthening the organization as a whole.

Among other activities, by the end of the year, gategroup had achieved the following:

Investment decisions: ESG considerations are now a core part of every major investment at gategroup, reinforcing the company’s focus on long-term value creation while ensuring environmental and social responsibility.

Sustainable innovation: gategroup launched gatehorizon, an expert working group dedicated to positioning the company at the forefront of the industry and maintaining its competitive advantage through innovation.

Supply chain transparency: gategroup increased transparency in its supply chain by assessing the sustainability performance of nearly 3,000 Tier 1 suppliers. Through external screening tools, supplier self-assessments, and on-site audits, areas for improvement were identified and collaboration with suppliers helped enhance ESG compliance.

Sustainability in menu offerings: In line with its commitment to responsible sourcing, gategroup expanded its portfolio of locally sourced ingredients and vegetarian and vegan meal options. We are also innovating special meals, snacks, and desserts — prioritizing fresh, delicious, nutritious, and environmentally friendly options.

Circular systems: gategroup’s gatesolutions vertical and its packaging brand deSter have been collaborating on sustainable innovations for food service customers. Through circular design principles, streamlined supply chains, and eco-friendly materials, they aim to set the industry benchmark.

Investment in renewables: gategroup committed to a renewable energy purchasing program and carried out local infrastructure upgrades and vehicle fleet improvements to reduce its environmental footprint.

International recognition: deSter achieved EcoVadis Platinum status for sustainability leadership, while gategroup maintained its EcoVadis Bronze rating.

"We are proud to have made so much progress and have the necessary tools in place to drive our ESG strategy in all we do," said gategroup’s CEO Christoph Schmitz. "The milestones we’ve achieved in 2024 reflect our ongoing commitment to sustainability and our drive to create long-term value for both our business and the communities we serve."

gategroup’s ESG Report 2024 can be found here.

