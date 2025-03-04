HyperFiber® Starts Construction in Fort Lupton and Broomfield, Colorado

HyperFiber offers a “1 Gig for Life” plan, guaranteeing customers in good standing the same rate as long as they remain with HyperFiber.

Reliable, High-Speed Fiber Internet Service Provider Expands Colorado Coverage

With HyperFiber, Broomfield and Fort Lupton residents can experience our purpose-built, better internet experience.” — Justin Nelson, Chief Operating Officer at HyperFiber.

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HyperFiber®, an independent, high-speed 100 percent fiber internet provider, announced today that it has commenced construction of a 100 percent symmetrical fiber network in Broomfield and Fort Lupton, Colorado. Following the launch of services in Firestone late last year, HyperFiber is proud to extend its Colorado service market further, offering residents in Fort Lupton and Broomfield “Internet. For Life.” HyperFiber plans to bring fiber-to-the-home internet to more than 200,000 passings in Colorado, offering residents access to its services and the benefits of a fast, reliable connection."We’re thrilled to welcome HyperFiber to Broomfield, bringing cutting-edge fiber internet to our residents," said Mayor Castriotta, Mayor of Broomfield. "Access to fast, reliable internet is essential for economic growth, education and quality of life, and this partnership supports our continued efforts to ensure our community stays connected and competitive."“With HyperFiber, Broomfield and Fort Lupton residents can experience our purpose-built, better internet experience,” said Justin Nelson, Chief Operating Officer at HyperFiber . "Fiber remains the gold standard in internet technology, and we’re excited to expand its advantages to additional cities in Colorado.”HyperFiber’s initial investment of $161 million in Colorado is just the beginning of expanding its high-speed fiber network throughout the state. Customers will be able to choose from multiple plans, all with no contracts, data caps, equipment charges or installation fees. HyperFiber plans feature multi-gig symmetrical connections, meaning upload and download speeds are equal for a lag-free, seamless experience. The fiber company also offers a “Gig for Life” plan with a guaranteed rate for life on all Gig packages for customers in good standing."Our expansion into Broomfield and Fort Lupton communities reinforces our commitment to delivering the fast, reliable internet that communities need to thrive in today’s digital world," said Justin Davis, Regional Market Manager at HyperFiber. "We’re proud to provide residents with not only reliable high-speed connectivity but a hyper-local service and experience they can depend on."To learn more about HyperFiber’s construction progress, visit www.hyperfiber.com/construction . Fort Lupton and Broomfield residents interested in staying up to date on the latest developments in the area can visit https://hyperfiber.com/areas-we-serve/colorado For more information on upcoming events and groundbreaking announcements, follow HyperFiber on Facebook. About HyperFiberHyperFiber is the last internet decision consumers will ever need to make with Gig for Life, simple pricing, and future-proof fiber solutions from a reliable, hassle-free provider. With HyperFiber, there are no contracts, no limits/data caps, no equipment charges (WiFi included), and always local service. Learn more at www.hyperfiber.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.