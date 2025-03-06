Celebrate Women's International Day in Paris Trip Rewarded By Recruiting for Good

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program earn trip to Celebrate International Women's Day in Paris www.TheSweetestParisParty.com March 2026 Love to Party in Paris & Celebrate Women's Day? Visit www.TheSweetestParisParty.com Love to Celebrate Women and Learn More About The Sweetest Paris Party? Attend Chocolate Party at John Kelly Chocolates in Santa Monica on March 7th, 2025 at 5 PM to 6pm www.TheRoséSocialClub.com!

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund meaningful community causes, and sweet nonprofits.Recruiting for Good is creating and funding The Inner Beauty Club in Santa Monica (launching in Fall 2025). The meaningful club's mission is to teach girls in Elementary School Fulfillment.According to Recruiting for Good Sweet, Carlos Cymerman; "To generate more proceeds to do GOOD; Recruiting is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with The Sweetest Trip to Party in Paris ' Celebrate Women's International Day in 2026."Carlos Cymerman adds, " Love to Party in Paris? Join the Club! You're referrals allow us to create and fund programs that prepare girls for life."How to Earn Trip to Celebrate Women's Day in Paris 1. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program; by introducing an HR Manager/Executive, CEO, or CFO.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee that is shared to Fund The Inner Beauty Club (Launching Fall 2025).3. First five Women who make introduction by July 1st, 2025 earn 4 Day Sweet Paris Trip to Celebrate International Women's Day in 2026.AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes, community projects, and Sweet Nonprofits! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Love to support Girl Causes, Dine with Girlfriends in LA and Party for Good? Join www.TheRoséSocial Club.com Funded by Recruiting for Good. 1st Five Women to Join The Club before July 1st, 2025 earn 2026 Sweet Trip to Party in Paris 'Celebrate international Women's Day." Experience exquisite Art, Food, and Fashion Celebrations. www.TheSweetestParisParty.com Perfect for Sharing & GiftingLove to Celebrate Women and Learn More About The Sweetest Paris Party? Attend Chocolate Party at John Kelly Chocolates in Santa Monica on March 7th, 2025 at 5 PM to 6PM 1111 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90401 www.TheRoséSocialClub.com!In March 2020, Recruiting for Good launched Kids' Meaningful Programs; The Sweetest Gigs (For Talented Kids to Learn Sweet Skills) and Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Leadership Development for Pre-Teens)."Recruiting for Good Founder Carlos Cymerman has created sweet community solutions that benefit kids, families, and moms. He has over 10 years of mentoring experience (kids, and women). He has over 25 years experience in the staffing industry. Before entering the staffing industry, he worked as a Spanish teacher in a pre-school, and worked in elementary/middle schools as an ESL teacher. l he also has had leadership experience in nonprofits. And Carlos is an expert at teaching kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values!In Fall 2025, Recruiting for Good is launching www.TheInnerBeautyClub.com with a Sweet Mission Teaching Girls Fulfillment. The meaningful club is perfectly designed for curiously creative girls in 3rd and 4th grade who come from families with positive values.

