EZDoff™ Gloves: Revolutionizing Safety in Oncology
Innovative Glove System Enhances Hygiene and Patient Protection for Oncology Professionals
The EZDoff™ glove system is specifically designed to protect both patients and providers by streamlining glove removal while maintaining strict hygiene standards.”CINCINNATI, OH, OH, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CINCINNATI, OH – Oncology care demands the highest standards of hygiene to protect immunocompromised patients. Clinical Supply Company introduces the EZDoff™ Nitrile Examination Glove, designed to support oncology professionals by reducing cross-contamination risks during glove removal. Featuring a patented removal system, EZDoff™ gloves offer a reliable solution for maintaining exceptional hygiene standards in cancer treatment settings.
— Chad Carnahan, Vice President at Clinical Supply Company.
Addressing the Unique Needs of Oncology
In clinical trials, EZDoff™ gloves demonstrated a 78.4% reduction in contamination during removal compared to standard gloves. By minimizing cross-contamination risks, these gloves help safeguard vulnerable oncology patients and ensure adherence to rigorous hygiene protocols.
“Oncology patients rely on care environments that prioritize infection prevention,” said Chad Carnahan, Vice President at Clinical Supply Company. “The EZDoff™ glove system is specifically designed to protect both patients and providers by streamlining glove removal while maintaining strict hygiene standards.”
Features Designed for Oncology Professionals
EZDoff™ gloves are tailored to meet the specialized needs of oncology care, including:
Patented Quick-Removal Tab System: Ensures contamination-free glove removal, minimizing risks for immunocompromised patients.
Extended Cuff Design: Provides additional protection against fluid exposure during treatments.
Chemotherapy Drug Resistance: Certified for handling hazardous drugs, compliant with USP 800 standards.
Superior Comfort and Fit: Reduces hand fatigue during prolonged procedures.
Powder-Free, Latex-Free Composition: Suitable for universal use and reduces allergen risks for both patients and providers.
Supporting Oncology Workflows
EZDoff™ gloves are ideal for a range of oncology applications, including:
Chemotherapy preparation and administration
Immunotherapy treatments
Radiation therapy support
Bone marrow transplant units
Outpatient oncology clinics
By simplifying the glove removal process, EZDoff™ gloves support efficient workflows while maintaining a focus on patient and provider safety. Their intuitive design requires minimal training, making them easy to integrate into busy oncology practices.
Available Now
The EZDoff™ Nitrile Examination Glove is available for sampling and purchase through Clinical Supply Company. Oncology professionals can request product samples by visiting www.clinicalsupplycompany.com.
About Clinical Supply Company
Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Clinical Supply Company (CSC) develops innovative safety solutions for healthcare professionals. CSC’s mission is to enhance patient and provider safety through advanced product design, addressing the critical needs of high-stakes environments like oncology care.
Laura Daniels
Clinical Supply Company
+1 800-468-0188
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.