First Mobile Medication Unit Launches in Central NY Region

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of a new Mobile Medication Unit (MMU) which will provide services in the Central New York Region under the direction of the Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS). MMUs offer a wide range of addiction services, including medication for addiction such as methadone and buprenorphine. They are designed to reach individuals who may face barriers to accessing traditional treatment, such as proximity to a traditional treatment facility or issues with transportation.

“It should not be a challenge for those battling addiction to get the care they need. We are going to make it easier for those New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “The new Mobile Medication Unit will bring vital services to Central New York, offering hope and support to those who need it most. This is just one step in our ongoing commitment to help every New Yorker on their path to recovery.”

The new mobile unit is the first program able to dispense methadone in Madison County. It is operated by Helio Health and is being supported with $550,000 in federal funding distributed by OASAS.

New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said, “Medication for addiction saves lives by significantly reducing the risk of overdose death, and this new mobile unit will give people in the Central New York region another avenue to access the important care they need. Mobile units like this are already making a difference in other parts of the state, and we are looking forward to further expanding this service into more regions as we continue to support the overall health and recovery of all New Yorkers.”

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, “Expanding access to treatment saves lives, and this new Mobile Medication Unit is a critical step in reaching people where they are. Too many New Yorkers face barriers to care, and initiatives like this help ensure that lifesaving treatment—including medication for addiction—is available to those who need it. With continued investment and expansion, we can break down obstacles, close gaps in care, and support more people on their path to recovery.”

Madison County Administrator Mark Scimone said, “We are grateful that Madison County residents will now have access to these critical services without the burden of traveling outside the county. The arrival of the Helio Health Mobile Medication Unit ensures that more individuals can receive the care they need, closer to home. This is a significant step forward in expanding local healthcare access and supporting those in our community.”

Services provided through this program include medication for addiction, health assessments and screenings, referrals to other types of care, and various harm reduction services. This mobile unit will be stationed on North Court Street in Wampsville, with possible expansions to additional locations in the future.

This is the third MMU to begin operation in New York State, and the first outside of New York City. The first MMU which opened in the South Bronx in 2024 has served more than 6,600 patients to date.

Eight additional MMUs for Brooklyn, Albany, Newburgh, Utica, Buffalo, Dunkirk, Syracuse, and Ithaca have received funding under this initiative and are in various stages of development, with many on track to begin operation in the coming months. Governor Hochul’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget also includes an additional $2.5 million in funding to further expand the number of MMUs, helping to close gaps in care and provide treatment options to underserved areas.

OASAS oversees one of the nation’s largest systems of addiction services with approximately 1,700 prevention, treatment and recovery programs serving over 731,000 individuals per year. This includes the direct operation of 12 Addiction Treatment Centers where our doctors, nurses, and clinical staff provide inpatient and residential services to approximately 8,000 individuals per year.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Available addiction treatment, including crisis/detox, inpatient, residential, or outpatient care can be found on the NYS OASAS website.