JDIFF 2025: Showcasing Tomorrow’s Cinema Today

Screening at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival. Credit: Digital Dubuque Red Carpet Interviews at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival Credit: Digital Dubuque Awards Night Gala at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival Credit: Digital Dubque

Explore groundbreaking films and innovations at Julien Dubuque Film Festival 2025, where the future of indie cinema unfolds

We're setting the stage for groundbreaking storytelling at JDIFF 2025” — Susan Gorrell Executive Director JDIFF

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival (JDIFF), acclaimed for its dedication to independent filmmakers and recognized by MovieMaker Magazine as one of the ‘50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee,’ is excited to announce its upcoming 2025 season, set for April 21st to 27th. This year, JDIFF is excited to expand its reach, hosting official events in Galena, Illinois just a stone's throw away from Dubuque. This expansion comes with two full days of programming at two venues: the DeSoto House Hotel, and the Galena Center for the Arts all made possible by the generous support of Galena Country Tourism and new partners Country Inn & Suites and Desoto House Hotel in Galena.

The festival's growth also includes expanding its jury by welcoming three FIPRESCI critics, and the distinguished Klaus Eder, past president of FIPRESCI. His global perspective will enrich the 2025 festival. JDIFF will unveil its official selection in early March, promising a lineup that exemplifies global storytelling and cinematic excellence.

JDIFF offers more than just film screenings; it is a portal to understanding broader cultural narratives through a curated selection of films and engaging workshops. These sessions are meticulously designed to cover everything from the latest advancements in film technology to strategies for film distribution and marketing, demonstrating JDIFF’s commitment to fostering continuous learning and professional growth within the film community.

Leading the charge is Executive Director Susan Gorrell, whose visionary leadership continues to propel the festival forward. Supported by a robust team including Lisa Malcolm of Lynk PR, JDIFF is poised to reach new heights in media engagement and festival outreach.

The strategic direction and ongoing success of the festival are driven by a distinguished Board of Directors, now led by President Tom Wagner, who offers unparalleled financial expertise, and Vice President Bob Woodward. The team includes: Past President Sarita Koneru, Treasurer Cheryl Sheldon, a respected figure in accounting, and Secretary Kathy Kahle from Midwest One Bank, known for her heartfelt dedication to community service. Joseph Maddox, the new General Manager of Hotel Julien Dubuque, which serves as the JDIFF headquarters, brings fresh perspectives to the board. The board also benefits from the insights of H.R. Cook Regional Vice President VenuWorks, Austin Putman VP, Director of Bank Operations, Premier Bank, and Linn County Attorney Sharon Hallstoos, who contributes both her legal expertise and her commitment to the arts. Attorney Matthew Boleyn continues to bring valuable legal acumen to the board, each of whom bring unique insights and expertise that are vital to the festival's mission.

Behind the scenes, the operational team led by Administrative Assistant Ali Levasseur, Volunteer Coordinators Dave and Ruth Assmus, and Website/Graphics head Brandon Gorrell, ensure the festival runs smoothly. Accounting efforts by Sara Hanten from Travel Dubuque. JDIFF intern Quinn Frese oversees the festival’s social media strategies, ensuring a dynamic presence both online and offline. Instagram efforts are managed by Nicole Almanza from LezBeHonest, boosting the festival’s social media outreach.

With heartfelt thanks to its major sponsors: TH Media, Runde Auto Group, and long time supporters Carrie Schmid and John Rettenmeier with Rotten Love, JDIFF extends an invitation to filmmakers, cinephiles, and anyone passionate about the transformative power of film to join in celebrating independent cinema. This festival is not just an event; it's a movement that showcases the incredible talent and creative narratives that shape our culture and industry.

For the latest updates on the festival and to join the vibrant community of film enthusiasts, please visit our website at https://julienfilmfest.com/ and engage with us on social media using #JDIFF2025.

