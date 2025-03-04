Submit Release
Saskatchewan Ice Shelter Removal Deadlines Approaching

CANADA, March 4 - Released on March 4, 2025

Shelters Must be Removed by March 15 and 31

As winter winds down, the Government of Saskatchewan is reminding anglers to remove their ice fishing shelters from provincial waterways before warming temperatures create unsafe ice conditions. 

Shelters must be taken off the ice by March 15 in all areas south of Highway 16 and by March 31 in northern regions of Saskatchewan. 

Spring weather can be unpredictable, and deteriorating ice conditions can make it dangerous to retrieve shelters later in the season. It is the responsibility of all anglers to ensure they remove their structures and any associated debris before these deadlines.

Failure to remove shelters by the deadlines can result in hefty fines and the confiscation of the structures and their contents. Abandoned shelters pose unnecessary risks to everyone who enjoys Saskatchewan lakes in the summer and to the wildlife who call our lakes home. Anglers are encouraged to properly dispose of waste and debris when dismantling shelters to help preserve Saskatchewan lakes. 

A camper trailer resting on ice during winter, set against a backdrop of blue skies and snow, with another trailer afar.

Ice fishing shelters must be marked on the outside in legible letters of at least 2.5 cm high, displaying the owner's complete name, address and phone number. Shelters cannot be left on the shore.

Be extremely cautious when travelling on ice, as thickness and strength can vary. Signs of unsafe ice include slush, pressure ridges and thermal cracks.

This year's ice fishing season closes on March 31 in southern and central Saskatchewan and on April 15 in northern Saskatchewan. For more information, check the Anglers Guide online at saskatchewan.ca/fishing.

If you suspect wildlife, fisheries, forestry or environmental violations, please call Saskatchewan's toll-free Turn In Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line at 1-800-667-7561 or report online at saskatchewan.ca/tipp. You don't have to give your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward from the SaskTIP Reward Program.

