Platinum Select Care Transitions to CareGivers of America

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Platinum Select Care is proud to announce its transition to CareGivers of America, strengthening its place within one of South Florida’s largest and most trusted home care networks . With this transition, the organization will now serve over 650 clients across the region.For more than three decades, CareGivers of America has built a reputation for providing exceptional home health services , supported by a dedicated network of compassionate caregivers . In addition to its experienced home health aides, the organization offers skilled nursing, physical and occupational therapy, infusion services, and a variety of specialized home health solutions throughout South Florida."As CareGivers of America, we remain committed to the same values and high-quality care our clients rely on," said Cheryl Saragossi, Vice President of Home Care Operations. "This transition strengthens our ability to support seniors and their families with exceptional, personalized care."The rebranding process will roll out gradually over the coming weeks, with updates to branding, communications, and official documents. While the name may be changing, clients will continue receiving the same dedicated support from the caregivers and office team they trust.CareGivers of America has been a leader in home health services across South Florida for over 30 years. As one of the most comprehensive home care organizations in the region, the company remains committed to assisting families throughout their eldercare journey by providing compassionate, professional, and dependable care that enhances seniors’ quality of life.For additional information, please contact Sheryl Cutler, RN at scutler@caregiversofamerica.com.

