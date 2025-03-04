Egnyte to Host 2025 AEC Virtual Summit

Summit Focuses on AI and Data Innovations in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, will host its annual AEC Virtual Summit 2025 on March 12 at 12:00 PM EST. This event will focus on innovations in artificial intelligence (AI), data security, and digital transformation for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. The event will empower professionals, from IT and operations professionals to project managers, with actionable insights on achieving greater efficiency, protecting sensitive data, and driving better project outcomes.

The keynote session will focus on leveraging data and AI to meet the industry’s biggest challenges today, which include rising complexity, evolving client demands, and the need for smarter, more connected workflows. Innovation Design Consortium (IDC) Board of Directors Chair Peter Devereaux and Executive Committee Chair Brooke Grammier will discuss the consortium’s formation and how firms can embrace AI-driven collaboration and optimize knowledge sharing in this growing movement redefining industry standards.

"The 2025 AEC Summit will highlight how key technology innovations in AI, security, and collaboration drive productivity and efficiency," said Kevin Soohoo, senior director of Architecture, Engineering, and Construction at Egnyte. "The lineup features a blend of high-level thought leadership and real-world use cases that will provide attendees with a deeper understanding of how to stay at the forefront of a rapidly evolving digital landscape in the industry."

Attendees will get a preview of upcoming product innovations and advanced features for everyday use cases from the job site to the office that will streamline project startup, enhance design research, and improve project onboarding for teams across all functions of a firm.

About Egnyte

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com .

