The NCDOR Begins Processing Returns

Raleigh, N.C.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) is now processing 2024 Individual Income Tax returns. Taxpayers will begin receiving refunds through the mail and direct deposit the week of March 10. They can learn more about the refund process on the Department’s website. In addition, the “Where’s My Refund” application on the website is available for taxpayers to check the status of their individual refunds.

The NCDOR began accepting Individual Income Tax returns on Jan. 27. Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes electronically; it is secure, you can do safely from home, and there are several free filing options. Learn more about filing income tax returns electronically.

The NCDOR funds public services benefiting the people of North Carolina. The Department administers the tax laws and collects the taxes due in an impartial, consistent, secure, and efficient manner.