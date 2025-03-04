Minnesota DNR urges fish house owners to plan for ice shelter removal (published March 4, 2025)

A recent string of warm weather means many ice shelters already have been removed from inland waters in the northern one-third of the state. Anglers who still have a fish house on the ice should plan ahead to ensure they meet the March 17 removal deadline.

The DNR reminds all fish house owners to pick up and properly dispose of any trash as part of hauling their shelter off the ice.

“We urge everyone to have a plan in place and consider removing their shelters early if they have any concerns about being able to meet the deadline,” said Capt. Mike Martin, DNR Enforcement northeast region manager. “While many lakes may have 20 or more inches of ice, ice along shorelines – or cracks elsewhere – tend to open first and make removal especially difficult.”

If shelters aren’t removed by the deadline, owners may be prosecuted, and structures may be confiscated and removed or destroyed by a conservation officer. Shelters may not be left at public accesses, and no trash or other materials – including wooden blocking materials – may be left on the ice. Anglers can still use their shelters after the deadline so long as the shelter has the proper identification and licensing and, if it’s on the ice between midnight and an hour before sunrise, is occupied or attended.

As they venture out, anglers always should keep in mind that ice conditions vary widely, that ice is never 100% safe, and that they should check the ice thickness for themselves.

The final removal deadline is March 31 and applies to fish houses on Minnesota/Canada border waters.