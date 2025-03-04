St. Paul Osman Shrine Circus Returns: March 20-23, 2025

Eagan, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagan, Minnesota -

Celebrating 101 Years of Tradition with Transparent Pricing

The St. Paul Osman Shrine Circus is thrilled to announce its return to the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds from March 20 to March 23, 2025. Marking its 101st anniversary, this cherished Minnesota tradition promises a spectacular lineup of performances, ensuring fun and excitement for attendees of all ages.

Since its inception in 1923, the Osman Shrine Circus has been a cornerstone of family entertainment in the Twin Cities. Over the decades, it has captivated audiences with a diverse array of acts, including acrobats, aerialists, clowns, and a variety of trained animals such as elephants, horses, camels, dogs, and cats. This year's performances will continue to showcase these beloved acts, with a special emphasis on creating unforgettable experiences for both longtime fans and newcomers.

The well-being of our animal performers remains a top priority. Their dedicated team of handlers and trainers employs compassionate training techniques, ensuring the safety, health, and happiness of all animals involved. Attendees are invited to gain insights into the daily routines and care practices that highlight the strong bonds between the animals and their caretakers.

In alignment with Minnesota's new price transparency law, effective January 1, 2025, the Osman Shrine Circus is committed to providing clear and upfront pricing for all attendees. This legislation mandates that all advertised prices include mandatory fees or surcharges, ensuring consumers are fully informed about the total cost of goods and services.

Ticket Information

General Admission Tickets: Priced between $25 and $40, with all fees and taxes included in the final ticket price. This transparent pricing model ensures that the price customers see is the price they pay, with no hidden charges.

Special Performance: On Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 7:00 PM, all seats are available at a reduced rate of $12, inclusive of all fees and taxes.

Complimentary Lap Seats: Families with young children will appreciate that toddlers aged 2 and under can attend free of charge when seated on a parent or guardian's lap. This offer is limited to one lap seat per paying adult.

Tickets can be purchased online through their official website or by calling the ticket office at (651) 452-5662.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, March 20: 10:30 AM and 7:00 PM

Friday, March 21: 10:00 AM, 2:30 PM, and 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 22: 10:00 AM, 2:30 PM, and 7:30 PM

Sunday, March 23: 10:30 AM and 3:00 PM

Doors open one hour before each show, allowing attendees ample time to find their seats and enjoy pre-show activities.

To further enhance the family-friendly and affordable experience, the Osman Shrine Circus offers free parking for all attendees. This initiative ensures that families can focus on enjoying the event without the concern of additional parking fees.

The Osman Shrine Circus is more than just a series of performances; it's a celebration of community, tradition, and joy. They invite everyone to be part of this historic event and create lasting memories with family and friends.

For more information, including ticket purchases and sponsorship opportunities, please visit their official website at https://osmancircus.com or contact their office at (651) 452-5662.

Join in celebrating 101 years of magic, laughter, and community spirit at the Osman Shrine Circus

About the Osman Shrine Circus

Established in 1923, the Osman Shrine Circus has been a beloved entertainment fixture in Minnesota. It is dedicated to bringing joy to audiences while supporting the philanthropic efforts of the Osman Shriners.

For more information about Osman Shrine Circus Office, contact the company here:



Osman Shrine Circus Office

Osman Shrine Circus Office

(651) 452-5662

info@osmancircus.com

2750 Sibley Memorial Highway, Eagan, MN 55121

Osman Shrine Circus Office

