Forécreu Acquires Grover Precision, Further Establishing Global Leadership in Cannulated Bar Technology

Strategic acquisition strengthens US manufacturing presence and expands technological capabilities for orthopedic, aerospace, and industrial clients.

COMMENTRY, FRANCE, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forécreu SAS ("Forécreu"), a family-owned company founded in 1952 and global leader in the production of cannulated bars, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Grover Precision ("Grover"), a privately held manufacturer located in Oxford, Maine. This strategic combination unites two industry pioneers, enhancing capabilities for customers in orthopedic, aerospace, defense, power-generation, automotive, and other highly engineered industries.

The acquisition significantly increases Forécreu's presence in the United States, its largest market, where the company has been operating through its Chicago, Illinois distribution facility for the past 25 years. By adding Grover's unique cannulated bar technology, outsourced gundrilling services, and U.S.-based manufacturing facility, Forécreu creates an unparalleled offering for clients requiring precision metal components.

"Forecreu has long been considered a household name in the orthopedic industry. Having a production in the US has always been our ambition," said François Ory, Forécreu's Chief Executive Officer. "It allows us to better serve our largest market in the US but also opens a host of new opportunities worldwide. Grover's technology perfectly complements our product offering, and we are thrilled to provide the benefits of this expansion to our customer base. The synergies are clear, and we look forward to beginning work with the team in place."

The combined entity will offer customers the industry's most comprehensive range of cannulated bar technologies, gundrilling services, and raw material sourcing capabilities. This expanded portfolio enables clients to address increasingly complex manufacturing challenges in the production of highly engineered products. Both Forécreu and Grover will continue operating from their current locations with their existing teams while collaborating closely to maximize customer benefits.

"I am excited by the opportunity to join the Forécreu team and to get to work focusing our attractive combined offerings, experience, and expertise to help our customers achieve their goals," said Chris Hester, Grover's Chief Executive Officer.

Enhanced Client Benefits

The acquisition delivers immediate advantages to customers of both companies. Medical device manufacturers gain access to complementary manufacturing technologies and expanded material expertise, creating new opportunities for innovation in orthopedic applications. The combined

international manufacturing and sales footprint provides enhanced supply chain security and technical support for clients worldwide.

For aerospace, defense, and industrial clients, the merger offers specialized capabilities in working with challenging materials including stainless steels, titanium alloys, and other high-performance metals. The combined expertise in extrusion-based processes and gundrilling technologies enables more efficient and precise manufacturing solutions for complex components.

About Forécreu

Founded in 1952, Forécreu has pioneered advanced manufacturing processes for cannulated bars used in orthopedic, cutting tool, nuclear, and other highly engineered industries. Headquartered in Commentry, France, with subsidiaries in the United States, China, Germany, and Japan, Forécreu has established itself as the global leader in precision cannulated bar technology.

About Grover Precision

Established in 1983, Grover Precision has developed unique capabilities in cannulated bar production and outsourced gundrilling services from its facility in Oxford, Maine. The company serves clients in orthopedic, aerospace and defense, power-generation, automotive, and other specialized industries requiring precision deep-hole technology.

Industry Engagement

Representatives from both companies will be attending the upcoming 2025 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons in San Diego, California, from March 11-13, 2025, at Booth 4509. Industry partners are invited to meet with the combined team to learn more about the enhanced

capabilities and strategic vision.

