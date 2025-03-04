Spring into Paradise: A Bahamian March

Island Focus: Mayaguana

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With increased daylight and pockets of warmth, March teases how spring’s season is a rebirth of sorts, bringing new energy and a fresh sense of possibility. For those eager to kickstart the thaw, The Bahamas offers travelers an unparalleled sunny escape, complete with spring break deals and local cultural festivals. Experience the true essence of “Island Time” with jazz-filled evenings curated by Oscar-winning musicians and culinary workshops led by world-renowned chefs. This March, come wind down and warm up in The Bahamas. From The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, here is this month's events.

New Openings

Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club at Baha Mar – Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy-winning musical legend Jon Batiste recently launched his first-ever Jazz Club experience at the Baha Mar Resort. Batiste’s club is The Bahamas’ newest entertainment venue, home to an immersive musical experience infused with the best of jazz, blues, and Bahamian island rhythms. With New Orleans-inspired menus and cocktails and an ambiance inspired by the golden age of night clubs, travelers are invited to experience Baha Mar’s latest vibrant cultural beacon.



Global Campaigns

Starring world-renowned rock legend Lenny Kravitz, the recent "Lifetime" destination campaign highlights the multiple islands and numerous experiences to be discovered throughout The Bahamas. The series of five 30-second television commercials and other creative assets are accompanied by the soundtrack of Kravitz’ iconic hit, “Fly Away,” aptly written in The Bahamas inspired from the white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, experienced during his summers with family to the islands. Don’t miss the campaign, running now in various markets across North America.



Events

Nicholls Town Music, Arts, and Crafts Festival (March 7): Held every second Saturday of March annually, this festival on the island of Andros brings together local talent for a celebration of music, art and traditional Bahamian crafts made from wood, straw and shells, offering an enriching cultural experience.

Held every second Saturday of March annually, this festival on the island of Andros brings together local talent for a celebration of music, art and traditional Bahamian crafts made from wood, straw and shells, offering an enriching cultural experience. 2 nd Annual Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival (March 12-16): A culinary highlight of the season, this event features world-renowned chefs, wine tastings and culinary workshops, showcasing the gourmet side of The Bahamas.

A culinary highlight of the season, this event features world-renowned chefs, wine tastings and culinary workshops, showcasing the gourmet side of The Bahamas. Cruisers Heritage and Cultural Festival (March 14-15 ): This event is a celebration of the island’s rich cultural heritage for visiting cruisers to Cat Island. Visitors can enjoy a weekend of activities that include a bonfire on the beach, storytelling, music, dance and healthy competition among boaters. The event is supported by local vendors selling native dishes and local artisans with their handcrafted products for display and sale.

This event is a celebration of the island’s rich cultural heritage for visiting cruisers to Cat Island. Visitors can enjoy a weekend of activities that include a bonfire on the beach, storytelling, music, dance and healthy competition among boaters. The event is supported by local vendors selling native dishes and local artisans with their handcrafted products for display and sale. 19 th Annual Bahamian Music & Heritage Festival (March 14-15): Taking place in George Town, Exuma, this annual festival features a line-up of The Bahamas’ most popular and talented musicians on the big stage. You can expect wood and conch shell carvings, sand jewelry, straw craft and blown glass all on display and available for purchase from local artisans. The kids will be entertained with storytelling while you shop. Bahamian dancing and cooking demonstrations will also be taking place during this unique festival.

Taking place in George Town, Exuma, this annual festival features a line-up of The Bahamas’ most popular and talented musicians on the big stage. You can expect wood and conch shell carvings, sand jewelry, straw craft and blown glass all on display and available for purchase from local artisans. The kids will be entertained with storytelling while you shop. Bahamian dancing and cooking demonstrations will also be taking place during this unique festival. Harvest Festival in Andros (March 29): Celebrate the agricultural abundance of Andros with this festival highlighting local farming practices, fresh produce and community spirit. The festival includes traditional Bahamian foods, beverages and confectionaries, as well as Androsia textile, arts and crafts. Family activities and entertainment which include: singing, music, dance, fashion shows and lively Junkanoo performances will also be features of the festival.

Looking ahead…

Pelican Point Coconut Festival ( April 1 ): Held on Grand Bahama Island every easter Monday, the coconut festival is a uniquely Bahamian celebration with a coconutty twist. Each year the festival attracts hundreds to the eastern end of the island to enjoy edible coconut creations, coconut jewelry and entertainment.

Held on Grand Bahama Island every easter Monday, the coconut festival is a uniquely Bahamian celebration with a coconutty twist. Each year the festival attracts hundreds to the eastern end of the island to enjoy edible coconut creations, coconut jewelry and entertainment. Bimini Homecoming ( April 1 7 - 20 ): Bimini’s biggest domestic event of the year.! This festival will consist of Bahamian entertainment (seafood dishes, tropical drinks, Bahamian music, live entertainment, beach parties)and 4 days of fun. This event will begin just before Good Friday and will end on Easter Sunday.

Bimini’s biggest domestic event of the year.! This festival will consist of Bahamian entertainment (seafood dishes, tropical drinks, Bahamian music, live entertainment, beach parties)and 4 days of fun. This event will begin just before Good Friday and will end on Easter Sunday. National Family Island Regatta (April 23-26): In The Exumas, enjoy five days of Bahamian sloop sailing competition; a tradition that started since 1954. Class A to E boats compete for the coveted titles in their individual divisions. There is Bahamian food and drinks on sale, music and dancing until the wee hours of the morning. Visitors and locals mix and mingle enjoying the national sport of The Bahamas.



Promotions and Offers

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Breezes Bahamas – Spring Break 2025 Bahamas Beach Bash: This month, Spring Breakers can look forward to the ultimate seaside getaway at Breezes Bahamas. The Bahamas Beach Bash all-inclusive package offers unlimited food and drinks at the resort, with optional round-trip airfare and hotel transfers. Guests can take part in tennis, pickleball, beach volleyball, and beach soccer for friendly competition, while pool parties, live music, and onsite contests add to the fun.



Island Focus: Mayaguana

While some may be traveling this March for a fun-filled spring break , those hoping for a peaceful, secluded getaway need look no further than Mayaguana. More isolated and less developed than any other island in The Bahamas, this pristine haven is known for its quiet charm, natural beauty, and blissful solitude. Whether it’s a footprint-free beach or a far-off fishing spot, the island offers travelers a glimpse into a remote utopia. Visitors can enjoy hunting for crabs at Horse Pond Beach, bird watching at Booby Cay, or diving at an offshore reef with breathtaking walls and drop-offs, and even a cave system. Intra-island flight routes operate twice weekly from Nassau and Inagua.

Don’t miss out on the unforgettable experiences and unbeatable deals that The Bahamas has to offer this March. For more information on these exciting events and offerings, visit www.bahamas.com.

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Anita Johnson-Patty

Director Global Communications

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

Ajohnson@Bahamas.com



Bahamas USA

FINN Bahamas

Bahamasusa@finnpartners.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.