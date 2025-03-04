Satellite Ground Station Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenue That Will Boost Overall Industry Growth by 2032

By end user, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in satellite ground station market in the near future.

The satellite ground station market size was valued at $58.70 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $178.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2032.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, " Satellite Ground Station Market by Platform (Fixed, Portable, Mobile), Function (Communication, Earth Observation, Space Research, Navigation, Others), Orbit (Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)) and End User (Commercial, Government, Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". As per the report, the global satellite ground station market size is estimated to reach $178.94 billion by 2032. The market accounted for $58.70 billion in 2022 and is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 11.9% during the 2023-2032 period. Satellite Ground Stations (SGS) are primarily used for collecting remote sensing satellite data which can further be used for different applications. Some of the popular satellite ground station systems installed globally include Oberon, Capella, and Telesto.

Prime determinants of growth
The growth of the global satellite ground station market can be attributed to the increase in demand for defense satellite ground station solutions and widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous systems. Along with this, extensive use of satellite ground station equipment in online streaming services and broadcasting is expected to drive the market forward. However, cybersecurity threats to satellite ground stations might create hurdles in the growth of the market. Nonetheless, technological advancements in the form of deployment of 5G networks will create numerous growth opportunities in the market.

Significant Key Developments in Satellite Ground Station Industry:
To enhance their market standing, leading companies are implementing a range of strategies, including collaboration, agreements, partnerships, contracts, and product launches.

In June 2023, SES S.A. partnered with Aerkomm to offer Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) connection services across Taiwan, enabling SES to expand its customer base in the Asia-Pacific region.

May 2023 saw SES S.A. and TESAT teaming up for the development and execution of Europe's quantum secure communications initiative, EAGLE-1. This initiative integrates a quantum key system across both space and ground segments, ensuring secure transmission of encryption keys in geographically dispersed areas and linking the EU's national quantum communications infrastructures.

In April 2023, Intelsat and Public Broadcasting Services (PBS) formalized an agreement, allowing Intelsat to exclusively distribute PBS educational, music, and arts content across the continental U.S. The agreement is anticipated to expand the company's geographical reach.

February 2022 marked the successful launch by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) of the earth observation satellite EOS-04, along with two others, on the PSLV-C52 mission. Formerly known as RISAT-1A, EOS-04 is a land-based earth observation satellite used for agricultural and forestry applications, including terrain mapping and soil moisture monitoring, functioning in all weather conditions.

In March 2022, Hughes, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Echostar, collaborated with OneWeb to introduce groundbreaking flat panel antenna technology and multi-transport Satellite-LTE capability. The low-profile phased array antenna, devoid of moving parts, is ideal for both fixed and mobile communication.

Key Highlights of the Report:
The study on the satellite ground station market encompasses analysis across seven countries. It includes both country-specific and segment-specific evaluations, presenting values ($billion) for the projected period of 2021-2031.

Employing a research approach that integrates high-quality data, professional insights, and critical independent perspectives, this study aims to offer a well-rounded understanding of regional markets. Stakeholders can leverage this information to make informed decisions that align with their ambitious growth objectives.

To ensure comprehensive insights, the research extensively reviewed over 3,700 pieces of product literature, annual reports, industry statements, and comparable materials from major industry participants. This thorough examination enhances our understanding of the market dynamics.

North America to garner huge revenue during the forecast period
By region, the North America satellite ground station market accounted for the largest market share in 2022 with around half of the total revenue. Extensive demand for satellite ground station systems by the U.S. military is expected to become the major factor behind the growth of the market in this region. On the other hand, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.9% during the analysis timeframe. The surge in demand for advanced network connectivity in different countries of this region is forecasted to expand the scope of the market in this region.

Major Companies in the Market:
Viasat, Inc.
Inmarsat global limited
ST engineering
SES S.A.
Kratos defense and security solutions, Inc.
Comtech technologies Inc.
Intelsat
Echostar corporation
Satcom technologies
Gilat satellite networks 

