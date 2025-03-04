THE MAPLE STAPLE SHOWCASES INDEPENDENT AUTHORS AND TITLES AT THE LONDON BOOK FAIR 2025

"The Site" "GO-Mez" "Gods Among Us: Alienthology" "A Hill Toward Home" "Dropped Calls"

Bringing a diverse lineup of titles, The Maple Staple continues to champion independent voices at one of the publishing industry's most prestigious events.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Returning to the London Book Fair (LBF) for a second consecutive year, The Maple Staple joins publishers, literary professionals, and authors at one of the industry’s most influential gatherings. The event, held at Olympia London from March 11 to 13, 2025, provides a global stage for books and ideas to be shared.The Maple Staple will exhibit over 160 books spanning various genres at Stand 6G40, offering a space for independent authors to showcase their work to an international audience. This participation reflects its ongoing efforts to amplify diverse perspectives and encourage meaningful literary engagement.A thrilling and mind-bending novel, “The Site” by Carlos Valrand delivers a gripping speculative thriller that blurs the line between dreams and reality.London schoolteacher Cicely Denfeld begins experiencing vivid and unsettling dreams—visions that pull her into the lives of American strangers, Charles Ryder and Vivian Venables. Their pursuit of a secret government file leads them to a hidden facility in the American Southwest, where otherworldly visitors carry out an unknown mission. As Cicely seeks answers through a psychiatrist, Charles and Vivian uncover knowledge that could alter humanity’s understanding of the world. But none of them are prepared for what comes next.Carlos Valrand is an author and former aerospace engineer with experience on NASA and Department of Defense projects, including the International Space Station and the Space Shuttle. His expertise in technical research and system development informs his work, blending speculative fiction with a deep curiosity about history, psychology, and the unexplained. He is also the director of the Internet Looks website and lives in Texas.Blending politics, science fiction, and satire, Ed San Luis’ “GO-Mez” introduces readers to George Oscar Mez, an eighty-eight-year-old widower whose quest for purpose takes an extraordinary turn.Gifted with telekinetic powers, he sets his sights on the highest office in the land—the American presidency. But his journey extends far beyond Earth when he encounters a space alien and finds himself at the center of an interstellar war. Emerging victorious, he becomes the first president of a federation of planets, gaining not only power but also the chance to rejuvenate himself. Now appearing fifty years younger, George is given a second chance at love when he meets his late wife's doppelgänger in a parallel world, challenging the boundaries of possibility.A native New Yorker, Ed San Luis has built a multifaceted career spanning advertising, publishing, and business. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School and the City College of New York before becoming a long-time advertising executive. Eventually, he left his role at a blue-chip advertising agency to establish his own printing business, serving top Fortune 500 brands. Today, he resides in Brooklyn with his wife and dog, continuing his passion for storytelling.In “Gods Among Us: Alienthology”, Rafael Madureira reimagines mythology through the lens of science fiction, blending ancient legends with interstellar intrigue.When The Maku, a dark entity from the cosmos, threatens humanity, Kili—the daughter of Loki—must find an earthbound ally with ties to the old clans to help stop its return. As divine figures are revealed to be advanced visitors from the stars, the lines between myth and reality blur in this thrilling adventure of cosmic battles and forgotten lineages.Rafael Madureira is an IT technician, aviation operations specialist for the United States Army Reserve, and a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom 2010. A lifelong enthusiast of mythology and extraterrestrial theories, he merges sci-fi and future fantasy to craft stories that bring the past and future together in imaginative new ways. “Gods Among Us: Alienthology” is the first installment in a series that explores the intersection of ancient deities, human destiny, and the vast unknown.“A Hill Toward Home” by Robert Earl Winter brings history to life through the journey of Jesse Logan, a young man navigating the rough years leading up to and through the Civil War.Rooted in personal and historical accounts, the novel follows Jesse from his boyhood in the Great Smoky Mountains to his time in the Carson Valley and beyond, as he becomes a sharpshooter for the Union Army. Through vivid storytelling, Winter explores the complexities of the war, weaving in themes of loyalty, survival, and the shifting ideals that shaped the nation. With historical accuracy and a personal touch, the book delves into the deeply human side of conflict, revealing the motivations and struggles of both Union and Confederate supporters.Robert Earl Winter, a retired sheriff of Santa Clara County, California, draws inspiration from his own life and family history. Raised on a dairy farm, he faced many of the same challenges he ascribes to his protagonist. His career took him from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to leading a 5,000-member force as an elected sheriff, a journey marked by both success and opposition. Now living in the Sierra Nevada foothills with his wife and dog, Winter spends his time woodworking, researching history, and reflecting on the legacies that shaped his family and the American West.In “Dropped Calls”, Robert McGuiness presents a collection of three interconnected short stories, each exploring the consequences of missed opportunities and the challenge of doing the right thing.Blending fiction with history and current events, the book highlights the fragile balance of society, from the threats to essential resources to the dangers of complacency in democracy. With a thought-provoking narrative, the book urges readers to reflect on their role in shaping the future, much like the journey of Siddhartha—offering new layers of understanding with each reading.Robert McGuiness was born in Bayshore, New York, and has made Northern California his home. A former off-grid homesteader, he is involved in woodland restoration, biodynamics, and the North American Lily Society. Passionate about writing and storytelling, he draws inspiration from history, nature, and the human experience to craft stories that challenge perspectives and encourage deeper reflection.By participating in the London Book Fair, The Maple Staple continues to support independent authors and share compelling stories with a wider audience. Its presence at the event underscores its dedication to fostering literary connections and bringing fresh voices to the forefront.Visitors can explore these featured books at Stand 6G40 at Olympia London from March 11–13, 2025. They are also showcased on The Maple Staple’s website and exhibitor profile . Copies are available for purchase through Amazon and other major book retailers.For more information about the London Book Fair, visit www.londonbookfair.co.uk About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. 