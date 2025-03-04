Submit Release
News Search

There were 265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,808 in the last 365 days.

The NCDOR Begins Processing Returns

Raleigh, N.C.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) is now processing 2024 Individual Income Tax returns. Taxpayers will begin receiving refunds through the mail and direct deposit the week of March 10. They can learn more about the refund process on the Department’s website. In addition, the “Where’s My Refund” application on the website is available for taxpayers to check the status of their individual refunds.

The NCDOR began accepting Individual Income Tax returns on Jan. 27. Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes electronically; it is secure, you can do safely from home, and there are several free filing options. Learn more about filing income tax returns electronically.

The NCDOR funds public services benefiting the people of North Carolina. The Department administers the tax laws and collects the taxes due in an impartial, consistent, secure, and efficient manner.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The NCDOR Begins Processing Returns

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more