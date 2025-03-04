The Maple Staple Bookstore Brings Independent Stories to This Year’s London Book Fair

"New Creations" Affirmations of who we are "In Christ, " the Second Adam LoveMORE: Your 30-Day Devotional to learn to love like Jesus The Nehemiah 52 Day Challenge: Rebuilding Your Wall of Health Little Bird Bible: Philippians Retweeted 2nd Ed. Basketball (Sports and Spirituality for Devotionals)

Showcasing a wide array of books, The Maple Staple continues to champion independent authors at one of the industry's largest literary events.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Maple Staple is set to participate in the London Book Fair (LBF) once again, joining publishers, authors, and literary professionals from around the world. Taking place at Olympia London from March 11–13, 2025, the event remains a cornerstone of international publishing.With a curated selection of over 160 books, The Maple Staple will exhibit at Stand 6G40, bringing attention to distinctive voices and compelling narratives. Its continued involvement underscores its mission to support independent authors and connect their work with a global readership.““New Creations,” Affirmations of who we are “in Christ,” the Second Adam” by O.J. Green is a faith-driven study of 120 biblical affirmations, designed to strengthen believers' understanding of their identity “in Christ.”Inspired by 2 Corinthians 5:17, Green explores the transformation of Christians as new creations, emphasizing God's eternal plan for humanity. This book encourages Bible study groups and individuals to seek deeper insights into their faith and discover the promises found in Scripture.O.J. Green has spent over 40 years studying the Bible and 30 years teaching it. He is the author of The Eternal Plan series and leads a ministry focused on exploring what it means to be “in Christ.” Living in Olympia, WA, with his wife of 44 years, he continues to share his passion for the Word of God through teaching, writing, and plans for online video lessons.“LoveMORE: Your 30-Day Devotional to Learn to Love like Jesus” explores the biblical meaning of love and how it differs from the world’s definition.Through daily devotionals, authors Marta E. Greenman and Maureen H. Maldonado guide readers in understanding the Hebrew and Greek meanings of love, applying God’s strategies in everyday life, and learning that love is an action, not just a feeling. This devotional encourages believers to deepen their faith and become vessels of God’s love.Marta E. Greenman is the founder of Words of Grace & Truth and the author of multiple Bible studies, including Bound To Be Free and Leaders, Nations, and God. With a passion for teaching and spreading God’s Word, she continues to write and speak globally. Maureen H. Maldonado, a former educator with a Master’s in Education, co-hosts the Under God radio program, sharing biblical teachings with listeners worldwide. Together, they are co-authoring a devotional series to inspire and strengthen faith.In “The Nehemiah 52 Day Challenge: Rebuilding Your Wall of Health”, Maureen Greer connects the biblical story of Nehemiah with practical steps to improve physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.Over 52 days, the book guides readers through scripture-driven action steps, addressing areas such as brain health, relationships, nutrition, and emotional resilience. By drawing parallels between rebuilding Jerusalem’s walls and strengthening personal health, this devotional empowers individuals to identify and remove harmful influences while fostering a balanced and God-centered life.Maureen Greer is a Christian author, teacher, and nurse with degrees in education, music, nursing, and educational psychology. Her passion for holistic well-being grew from her journey as a mother of six, particularly after her youngest child was born with Down syndrome. Through extensive research in functional nutrition and cognitive therapy, she has dedicated herself to helping others optimize their health—physically, mentally, and spiritually. In addition to writing, she works as a nurse, teaches, and composes music inspired by Scripture, all with the mission of encouraging others to align their health with God’s purpose.“Little Bird Bible: Philippians Retweeted 2nd Ed.” by Jarrod B. Conyers reimagines the Book of Philippians for the digital age, blending Scripture with social media-inspired design, emoji translations, and diverse theological commentary.This fresh, engaging take on Paul’s most joyous letter invites modern readers—especially young adults and busy individuals—to explore faith in an interactive and thought-provoking way. With chapter summaries, reflection questions, and added illustrations, this second edition deepens both accessibility and spiritual insight.Jarrod B. Conyers has spent over two decades teaching the Bible, driven by a passion for making Scripture approachable in new and creative ways. Holding a Master’s in Christian Ministry and a background in sociology, he brings cultural awareness and theological depth to his work. As the creator of the book, he blends faith and technology to engage 21st-century readers. Based in Albuquerque, NM, he enjoys poetry, photography, and board games with his family.“Sports and Spirituality for Devotionals: Basketball” by Dr. Dickie Hill connects faith and athletics by linking basketball terminology with spiritual principles and scripture.Designed for sports enthusiasts seeking to deepen their spiritual commitment, this devotional offers insights into how the discipline, teamwork, and perseverance found in sports reflect a life devoted to God. Each entry defines a basketball-related term and explores its biblical significance, making it a valuable resource for personal or group study. Whether for athletes, coaches, or fans, this book emphasizes that while sports bring enjoyment, the ultimate goal is to serve and glorify God.Dr. Dickie Hill has dedicated over 50 years to teaching, coaching, and researching the connection between spirituality, sports, and wellness. Recently retired after four decades at Abilene Christian University, he has influenced generations of students and athletes through his commitment to integrating faith into all aspects of life. As a former college athlete and longtime coach, he has firsthand experience in using sports as a platform for Christian principles. Now a grandfather and mentor, he continues to inspire others with his belief that sports can be a powerful tool for sharing the "Good News" of Jesus. The Maple Staple’s participation in the London Book Fair reflects its dedication to promoting independent books and creating opportunities for emerging and established authors alike.Attendees can visit Stand 6G40 at Olympia London from March 11–13, 2025, to explore these titles. The books are also available on The Maple Staple’s website and exhibitor profile, as well as through Amazon and major book retailers.For more information about the London Book Fair, visit www.londonbookfair.co.uk.

