VEON’s Beeline Uzbekistan to Deploy Predictive AI for Enhanced Customer Experience

Dubai and Tashkent, 04 March 2025: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON” or the “Group”), today announces that Beeline Uzbekistan, its digital operator in Uzbekistan, will work with P.I. Works, a global leader in AI-driven network automation, to deploy customer experience management with predictive analytics. Through simulations of service performance based on system intelligence and machine learning insights, P.I. Works will enable Beeline Uzbekistan to further enhance service quality and proactively resolve network problems to improve customer satisfaction as reported through Net Promoter Scores (“NPS”).

The predictive analytics from P.I. Works make it possible to enhance customer satisfaction by anticipating network related issues and pro-actively solving them before customers even submit complaints. The rapid resolution of network issues is a key contributor to strengthening brand perception, improving customer loyalty and boosting NPS.

P.I. Works’ AI-driven approach uses geolocation information and network system data to recognize performance degradation with pinpoint accuracy of less than 100 meters. This will enable Beeline Uzbekistan to identify at-risk customers with hyper-local insights, enabling targeted corrective action before dissatisfaction turns into churn.

“Customer experience is of paramount importance to us, which is why we are developing, deploying and implementing the latest AI-powered insights and analytical tools to further enhance network performance,” said Andrey Pyatakhin, CEO of Beeline Uzbekistan. “Alongside our continued investment in digital infrastructure and services, Beeline Uzbekistan is focused on improving the customer experience and delivering exceptional service.”

Beeline Uzbekistan is committed to implementing the latest AI and machine learning technologies to improve the customer experience for its 8.2 million subscribers. Through consistent investment in network improvements and the implementation of AI-technologies, Beeline Uzbekistan has consistently championed its digital services offerings.

“This collaboration is a strong example of how mobile operators can leverage network AI and automation to enhance customer retention, maximize revenue, and strengthen brand loyalty,” said Başar Akpınar, CEO & Co-Founder of P.I. Works. “By taking a data-driven approach to network management, Beeline Uzbekistan is demonstrating how proactive service improvements can have a direct and measurable impact on customer satisfaction.”

In January 2025, Beeline Uzbekistan continued to develop its network infrastructure by upgrading over 222 base stations across the country bolstering the regions 4G/LTE capabilities. This initiative has led to a notable improvement in service quality, with Beeline planning to upgrade more than 404 base stations and launch more than 353 new sites during 2025 to supercharge digital experiences for its customers.

The adoption of advanced technologies like Massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) has increased user capacity and increased both data speeds (+53%) and traffic (+16% in the region). There has also been a growth in VoLTE services, with over a million users now enjoying higher-quality voice calls over the 4G network.

Beeline Uzbekistan will co-host the M360 Eurasia in Tashkent, together with the GSMA and the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan on 21-22 May 2025.

About Beeline Uzbekistan

Beeline Uzbekistan is a digital operator that serves 8.2 million customers with mobile connectivity and 7.6 million total monthly active users across its digital services and applications. Its digital portfolio includes financial services application BeePul, digital-first brand OQ, the recently launched streaming application Kinom and super-app Hambi. Beelab and VEON Adtech are also headquartered in Uzbekistan, contributing to software and IT technologies ecosystem in the country. Beeline Uzbekistan is wholly owned by VEON.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ and headquartered in Dubai. For more information visit: www.veon.com.

About P.I. Works

P.I. Works is a leading provider of AI-driven mobile network management, optimization and planning solutions. P.I. Works combines its field-proven expertise with an award-winning diverse portfolio of products and services to enable mobile network operators to accelerate the network transformation journey resulting in cost reduction, energy savings, and improved customer experience. P.I. Works has deployed its solutions at 84 mobile network operators in 58 countries.

