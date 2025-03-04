New Historical Epic Uncovers Africa’s Untold Past: In Search of The Golden Chalice by D.W. Duke

D.W. Duke In Search of The Golden Chalice: The Untold Story Cover

CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author and legal scholar D.W. Duke unveils a groundbreaking historical narrative in his latest book, In Search of The Golden Chalice. This meticulously researched epic sheds light on a hidden chapter of African history, revealing a powerful empire that shaped the continent and defied the forces of European colonialism.

Spanning thousands of years, Duke’s book delves into the deep-rooted connection between Ethiopia, Yemen, and West Africa, tracing the lineage of a vast empire born from the legendary union of King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba. This sprawling civilization, often overlooked in Western narratives, left an indelible mark on African traditions, governance, and military prowess.

At the heart of In Search of The Golden Chalice is the gripping true story of three direct descendants of King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba. In 1617, these fearless leaders commanded an army of 2,700 warriors—both men and women—in an audacious battle against 20,000 British and Portuguese troops. Their goal: to put an end to the Atlantic Slave Trade and reclaim sovereignty over their homeland in what became known as the Great Battle to Free the Slaves.

The book recently achieved the distinction of being ranked as the #1 Best Seller and New Release on Amazon, a testament to its compelling storytelling and historical significance.

“I wrote this book to reveal the rich and often-suppressed history of Africa,” says Duke. “For centuries, Africans were wrongly portrayed as primitive and uncivilized, a narrative that served to justify the atrocities of the slave trade. The truth is that Africa was home to thriving, sophisticated civilizations, including parliamentary systems that predated those in Europe. In Search of The Golden Chalice seeks to set the record straight.”

A highly regarded attorney, writer, and human rights advocate, Duke is the author of eight published books, including The Duke Legacy, Because I’m Black, and Not Without a Fight. He serves as the President of the Institute for Children’s Aid, Chairperson of the Human Rights Section of the Riverside County Bar Association, and Director of Legal Affairs for 70 Nations, Jerusalem. Holding a Juris Doctor from Washington University School of Law, Duke is also an accomplished martial artist and musician.

Through In Search of The Golden Chalice, Duke delivers a powerful message on the universal value of empathy. “Every major religion teaches us to consider the feelings and experiences of others, from Rabbi Hillel’s wisdom to the Golden Rule in Christianity, the Islamic principle of reciprocity, and the Eastern philosophy of Karma,” he explains. “Understanding and embracing these teachings can change how we view history and each other.”

In Search of The Golden Chalice is a must-read for history enthusiasts, scholars, and anyone seeking an enlightening perspective on Africa’s past and the resilience of its people. For more information, visit www.dwduke.com.

