Academy: Medications Alone Will Not Solve Obesity In America

Chicago, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During Obesity Care Week, March 3-7, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics spotlights the critical need for a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to obesity treatment. Effective obesity care must go beyond medication alone, incorporating medical nutrition therapy (MNT) and behavioral counseling to support long-term health improvements.

“Medical nutrition therapy, provided by registered dietitian nutritionists, is a proven, cost-effective intervention that improves health outcomes for individuals managing chronic conditions, including obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease,” said 2024-2025 Academy President Livleen Gill. “Expanding access to evidence-based nutrition care is critical in addressing the obesity epidemic and enhancing public health.”

The Academy continues to be a strong advocate for expanding access to MNT. As part of its efforts in the 119th Congress, the Academy champions the Medical Nutrition Therapy Act, which, if passed, would expand Medicare Part B coverage for MNT, ensuring more Americans receive essential nutrition care. Additionally, the Academy recently submitted comments on the proposed Medicare Part D rule, urging policymakers to integrate MNT and intensive behavioral therapy into obesity treatments alongside medications to establish a more sustainable and effective treatment model.

In collaboration with payers and industry leaders, the Academy is working to expand access to comprehensive, evidence-based obesity treatment for patients nationwide. Advocating for the inclusion of MNT coverage in obesity care frameworks, alongside pharmacological therapies such as GLP-1 medications, remains a top priority. By improving coverage policies and aligning incentives, the Academy aims to make quality nutrition care more accessible and support individuals in achieving long-term health success.

Public support for improved obesity care is evident. A recent survey by the Obesity Care Advocacy Network found that 75% of Americans believe individuals with obesity should have access to effective medical treatments, just like those with other chronic conditions.

“As we observe both Obesity Care Week and National Nutrition Month®, it is imperative that policymakers, health care providers and insurers recognize the essential role of medical nutrition therapy in obesity treatment,” Gill said. “By prioritizing access to comprehensive nutrition care, we can drive meaningful transformations in public health and reduce healthcare costs.”

For more information on the Academy’s advocacy efforts and National Nutrition Month® visit www.eatrightpro.org.

