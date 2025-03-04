MIKE MISSANELLI’S 'THE ADVENTURES OF SHIMA THE SHIBA' TO WARM HEARTS AT THE LONDON BOOK FAIR 2025

"The Adventures of Shima the Shiba"

A poignant tale of loyalty, love, and life lessons this children’s book is set to captivate readership across generations at London’s premier literary gathering

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulling readers into the enchanting world of Shima, a lovely Shiba Inu with a distinct, human-like attitude, author Mike Missanelli teams up with illustrator Alexander T. Lee to deliver “The Adventures of Shima the Shiba.” This colorful journey will be displayed on The Maple Staple's featured shelves at The London Book Fair 2025 . With this prestigious positioning, the book will establish itself as a must-read for both dog lovers and young readers.Japan's national dog, the Shiba Inu, is renowned for its intelligence, self-reliance, and acute intuition. In this first installment, Shima sets out on a number of adventures with her new owner. The book highlights Shima’s human-like qualities as they both navigate life together, providing young readers with valuable conduct lessons. Shima's story reveals the power of unconditional love, the art of adaptation, and the growth that blossoms from connections with furry friends.Crafted to entertain and educate, “The Adventures of Shima the Shiba” lays the stage for future tales of Shima’s journeys and adventures, serving as an enthralling learning resource for young readers. In keeping with its theme of compassion and animal care, a percentage of the series' earnings will be given to nearby animal shelters.Author Mike Missanelli infuses his passion for animals with engaging storytelling in this series. Illustrator Alexander T. Lee brings Shima’s adventures to life with expressive and vibrant artwork, captivating young readers and enhancing the story.Featured prominently on The Maple Staple’s highlighted shelves at The London Book Fair 2025, “The Adventures of Shima the Shiba” is set to capture the hearts of readers around the globe. Come and see Stand 6G40 in Olympia London from March 11th to 13th. View The Maple Staple's exhibitor page on the official London Book Fair website for additional information. Paperback and hardcover editions are also up for purchase on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other major online book outlets worldwide.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

