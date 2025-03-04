Syncfusion® Announces Sponsorship of the .NET Foundation to Support Open-Source Development

The sponsorship comes on the heels of the release of two sets of open-source .NET MAUI controls, reflecting the company’s commitment to the developer community

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion® , Inc. , the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced its sponsorship of the .NET Foundation, furthering its support of open-source development and the global .NET community.

“We are thrilled to support the .NET Foundation and its mission to foster a strong and open .NET ecosystem,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “We believe in the power of open-source software to drive innovation, build community, and enable developers to build exceptional applications. This sponsorship aligns with what our mission has been since the beginning: to equip developers with the best tools and resources available.”

The .NET Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization that champions an innovative, commercially friendly, open-source ecosystem around the .NET platform. By supporting open-source projects with free administrative services, networking events, and educational resources, the .NET Foundation fosters sustainability, development, and collaboration within the .NET community. As a sponsor, Syncfusion will actively contribute to the foundation’s initiatives to enhance the open-source ecosystem millions of developers rely on daily.

“Syncfusion has been a key player in the .NET development space for over two decades,” said Mitchel Sellers, vice president of the .NET Foundation. “It’s contributions from sponsorship organizations like Syncfusion that help the .NET Foundation build the programs that enable our open-source project communities to grow and thrive.”

Syncfusion provides a robust suite of UI controls, data visualization tools, and enterprise-grade solutions that help developers accelerate their projects. Recently, the company announced the release of two se t s of open-source .NET MAUI controls to enhance cross-platform development, with more planned for the future. The Syncfusion Toolkit for .NET MAUI , available for free in NuGet and GitHub repositories, provides developers with 19 controls to build beautiful, responsive, feature-rich applications quickly and easily. Syncfusion engineers have already strengthened the .NET MAUI platform, having resolved dozens of issues and accounted for over half of all community contributions in the first three months of their involvement.

For more information about Syncfusion and its developer tools, visit www.syncfusion.com .

For more information about the .NET Foundation, visit dotnetfoundation.org .

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion®, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support businesses of all sizes—from individual developers and start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,900 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the U.S., India, and East Africa, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

