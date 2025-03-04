NEW LITERARY COLLECTION REDEFINES LOVE AND HUMAN CONNECTIONS THROUGH DARING AND INTRIGUING TAKES

"Why You Must: A San Francisco Saga" "The Emma Effect" "Aren & Élise" "The Idol’s Daughter" "A Kat's Game"

At The London Book Fair 2025, The Maple Staple spotlights a diverse book selection that pushes the boundaries on notions of love and passion.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --An enthralling anthology of literature explores the nuances of relationships in the face of social pressures and societal turmoil. Authors Susan Gee Rumsey, Gordon Bocher, Ettenig Sayam, Carolyn Britton Carter, and Drs. John W. Shepard Jr. and Mary Ann Shepard dive into the many facets of passion and the resilience required to tackle these challenges. These gripping stories promise to draw in readers from start to finish, making their mark at The London Book Fair 2025.In her riveting literary work, “Why You Must: A San Francisco Saga,” author Susan Gee Rumsey tells a moving and reflective story set in the colorful but tumultuous post-hippie age of San Francisco in the 1980s. In a weaving of interconnected tales, Rumsey explores the journeys of writers, actors, comedians, and street performers as they navigate their careers, relationships, and personal identities amid a pivotal era in American history.This novel immerses readers in the early days of the Digital Revolution, a time when personal cell phones, desktop publishing, and the World Wide Web were only starting to be incorporated into daily life, yet the looming cultural shift buzzed in the air. The AIDS pandemic, which had a significant effect on the creative world, casts a shadow over the lives of the protagonists and lights out many of the most talented artists of the time. "Why You Must: A San Francisco Saga" explores the intricate dynamics of friendship, love, and sex while offering a heartfelt examination of ambition, addiction, and the relentless drive to chase one's dreams. Susan Gee Rumsey skillfully strikes a mix between comedy and tragedy, illuminating the desires of people seeking fame in the arts and the costs they bear along the way.A compelling tale of resilience, healing, and the unexpected connections that can change a life, Gordon Bocher introduces his compelling piece, “The Emma Effect.” It follows Mitch Lavin, a young man who, at seventeen, is awarded a full scholarship to Widmark College. Raised by his great-aunt after the tragic death of his parents when he was six, Mitch’s life is one marked by emotional struggles and the search for peace.Mitch, an outstanding soccer player at Widmark College, leaves the school in his final year after being mistreated by two attractive coeds and joins Mining Consortium International (MCI) as an overseas mining expert. He is sent to northern Afghanistan to find rare ore mining areas for national defense. At MCI, Mitch meets his boss, Gen. Creighton Wheeler, and the peaceful and mystical Miss Emma Waterson, an administrative assistant who quickly captivates him. Mitch knows he must face his previous problems and overcome his soul anguish as his affections for Emma grow. “The Emma Effect” by Gordon Bocher is a powerful examination of the emotional wounds that influence our relationships and choices, as well as a demonstration of the fortitude essential for healing and moving forward.Author Ettenig Sayam brings to life a contemporary retelling of the biblical tale of Abraham and Sarah, delving into the deep and surprising ways love transforms individuals—no matter their age. Her captivating masterpiece, “Aren & Élise,” unveils a story of love, transformation, and second chances, showing that passion and renewal belong to everyone, regardless of age.The narrative centers on Élise Douchet, a fifty-year-old French teacher at a Boston prep school, and Aren Karajian, a sixty-two-year-old widowed solar technology engineer from Armenia. Élise, facing the challenge of turning fifty, embarks on a hiking retreat in Vermont to find solace. While hiking in the morning, she tumbles, and Aren rushes to her aid, captivated by her beauty and presence. A rescue ignites a passionate pursuit, sweeping the two into a sultry romance. Aren and Élise dive into a journey of self-discovery and healing as their relationship deepens. Yet, the story twists dramatically when a miraculous event jeopardizes their love and relationship. Aren and Élise tackle obstacles and challenges head-on, much like runners conquering Heartbreak Hill in the Boston Marathon, as they forge ahead on their path together. “Aren & Élise” by Ettenig Sayam boldly confronts societal notions about aging and love, celebrating the vibrant possibility of second chances in life.Ferrying readers to an enduring excursion of a young woman's resiliency, self-discovery, and the tumultuous impacts of war, Carolyn Britton Carter presents her compelling book, “The Idol’s Daughter.” Set during the First World War, it centers on Christine, a woman divided between the gilded splendor of her father's celebrity and the eerie abandonment that molded her life.Christine’s life transforms completely when her father, a renowned London stage actor, gives up his career and family following a devastating on-stage accident. Twelve years later, with World War I on the horizon, Christine heads to America to meet him again—a reunion she fears. Upon arriving in New York, she faces being left behind once again, gets refused entry into the country, and must stow away on a Canadian boat heading for Seattle, where her father now lives. With a fierce resolve to forge her own destiny, Christine enlists in the Women’s Army Signal Corps and heads to Europe, experiencing the realities of war up close. After the war, she makes her way back to Atlanta, her husband's home, embarking on a new chapter brimming with romance, mystery, and unforeseen twists that will transform her life forever. Carolyn Britton Carter's "The Idol's Daughter" is a timeless narrative of love, resiliency, and self-discovery.Opening a realm into the high-stakes world of covert operations, danger as well and unanticipated romance, Dr. John W. Shepard Jr. and Dr. Mary Ann Shepard release their newest fast-paced romantic spy thriller, “A Kat’s Game.” At the core of this spell-binding narrative is Katherine Grant, a resolute worker of the United States Department of Commerce who finds herself caught in a complex web of danger and intrigue.In just two weeks, Katherine is threatened at every turn, accosted by eerie figures, and narrowly avoids several potentially fatal scenarios. With tension mounting, she forges an unexpected partnership with Ted Vaughn, a suave CIA agent whose polished exterior conceals a fierce resolve. From old castles in the Austrian highlands to enigmatic and foreign places in Bulgaria, they traverse a dangerous world together. As they travel throughout Europe, Ted and Katherine try to understand the real nature of the dangers facing them and get closer with each new experience. Their chemistry sparks, yet danger lurks around every corner, making trust their most precious asset. In “A Kat’s Game,” Drs. John W. Shepard Jr. and Mary Ann Shepard bring a thrilling blend of romance, espionage, and adventure against the politically heated backdrop of the Cold War.This curated collection of works challenges the limits of passion through bold and imaginative interpretations, offering readers a new viewpoint on love and connection. Experience these excellent titles at The Maple Staple’s exhibit during The London Book Fair 2025 at Olympia London, from March 11th to 13th. For a full rundown of titles, be sure to stop by Stand 6G40 or check out The Maple Staple’s exhibitor profile on the official London Book Fair website . The books can also be purchased in all formats on Amazon and other major online stores across the world.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. 