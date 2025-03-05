Gold Shield Services Expands Its HVAC Solutions Across Illinois

Gold Shield Services Logo Algonquin Winners Algonquin Award

Gold Shield Services is expanding its high-quality HVAC solutions across Illinois, bringing expert heating and cooling services to new communities.

We are more than just an HVAC company—we are a part of this community. Giving back and making a positive impact is a core part of our mission.” — Art Tkachenko

ELGIN, IL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold Shield Services, a leading HVAC provider, is expanding its high-quality heating and cooling solutions across Illinois, beginning with Algonquin. Based out of Elgin, IL, Gold Shield Services is bringing its proven expertise in HVAC installation, repair, and maintenance to more communities across Illinois.“When I started Gold Shield Services, my vision was to create a company that truly values its customers and employees,” said Art Tkachenko, Founder and Owner.“This award is a testament to our incredible team, whose dedication and professionalism drive our success. We are beyond grateful for our loyal clients and the support of the local community.”Since 2016, Gold Shield Services has built a strong reputation for technical expertise and customer satisfaction. The Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce honored Gold Shield Services with the 2024 Business of the Year award, recognizing its commitment to quality service.Gold Shield Services is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards in heating, cooling, and air conditioning services. With a team of highly trained professionals, the company specializes in HVAC repair, installation, maintenance, and energy-efficient solutions. From routine system check-ups to complex installations, Gold Shield Services ensures every project is handled with precision and care.Gold Shield Services stays ahead of industry trends by integrating state-of-the-art technology and eco-friendly solutions into its services. The company is committed to energy efficiency and sustainability, helping clients reduce their environmental footprint while saving on utility costs.With a commitment to customer satisfaction, Gold Shield Services prioritizes clear communication, prompt service, and expert guidance. Gold Shield Services remains committed to transparent pricing, reliable service, and expert guidance. Its reputation is built on positive customer experiences and community trust.Beyond business, Gold Shield Services takes pride in actively supporting the Algonquin community. The company participates in local events, sponsors charitable initiatives, and fosters partnerships that contribute to the well-being of residents and businesses alike.“We are more than just an HVAC company—we are a part of this community,” Art T added. “Giving back and making a positive impact is a core part of our mission.”For more information:Website: goldshieldservice.comFacebook: facebook.com/goldshieldservicesFor inquiries, contact Gold Shield Services at +1 847-469-9934 or email info@goldshieldservice.com.Address: Gold Shield Services, 665 Tollgate Rd E, Elgin, IL 60123About Gold Shield ServicesGold Shield Services offers professional HVAC services across the Northwest and West Chicago suburbs, leveraging over 17 years of industry experience. Their skilled team excels in servicing all HVAC makes and models, ensuring homes remain comfortable throughout the year.City: ElginState: Illinois

