PACHA Debuts First-Ever Sourdough Buckwheat Tortillas

A First-of-Its-Kind Gluten-Free, Grain-Free Tortilla Launching with Exclusive Limited Tastings at Expo West

Anaheim, California, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PACHA , the pioneering brand in regenerative, allergen-free baked goods, is set to disrupt the tortilla market at Expo West 2025 with the debut of a first-of-its-kind product, Sourdough Buckwheat Tortillas. The sourdough tortillas are made with only two ingredients: sprouted buckwheat and sea salt, making them naturally gluten-free, grain-free, and allergen-free. These tortillas provide a solution for consumers and retailers seeking **minimally processed, gut-friendly bread products, a growing category with high demand. **The global gluten-free market is projected to reach $15.1 billion by 2032, with rising consumer demand for clean-label, minimally processed alternatives. At the same time, the tortilla market—valued at $45.2 billion in 2023—continues to expand, with increasing interest in functional, gluten-free options.

Unlike traditional tortillas that rely on grains, gluten, gums, and/or preservatives, PACHA’s Sourdough Buckwheat Tortillas are grain-free, gluten-free, and allergen-free, containing no wheat, corn, soy, dairy, eggs, nuts, or seed oils. Fermented with wild yeast, they offer gut-friendly benefits and improved nutrient absorption. Unlike many gluten-free tortillas that rely on corn, rice, almond, or potato starch and fillers like xanthan gum, PACHA’s tortillas deliver function and flavor using only whole-food ingredients without unnecessary additives. They are soft, pliable, delicious, and less prone to cracking than other gluten-free tortilla alternatives.

“As sourdough and regenerative foods gain momentum, we saw an opportunity to introduce a truly clean, gut-friendly tortilla that supports both people and the planet,” said Adam Hiner, Co-Founder & CEO of PACHA. “With just two organic ingredients and a time-tested fermentation process, this product is a game-changer for both consumers and retailers looking for innovation in the bread and bakery category.”

PACHA is launching the tortillas on its website on March 11, 2025, at $9.99 per pack of eight fajita-sized tortillas. Attendees at Expo West can get an exclusive first taste during limited in-booth tasting hours.

“We’ve spent years perfecting our sprouted sourdough buckwheat process to create products that meet the needs of consumers looking for cleaner, more digestible food,” said Maddie Hamann, Co-Founder & Director of Marketing. “Gluten-free options today are often loaded with fillers and stabilizers. We’re thrilled to offer a product that’s truly whole-food-based and excited to bring it to retailers soon.”

PACHA has a deep commitment to regenerative agriculture, which enriches soil health, promotes biodiversity, and reduces the use of pesticides and synthetic chemicals on our farmlands. All of PACHA’s products are made with certified regenerative buckwheat. All of PACHA’s packaging is compostable, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to sustainability.

For more information, visit www.livepacha.com or visit the PACHA booth at Expo West 2025 - Booth N2247 in the Hot Products Pavilion, North Hall Level 200.



About PACHA

PACHA is dedicated to providing nutrient-dense, regenerative, and allergen-free foods using whole, organic ingredients. Committed to regenerative agriculture, the company prioritizes sourcing from organic farms, focusing on biodiversity and cover crops like buckwheat. Through their regenerative certification, PACHA has helped farmers in the Midwest transition over 1300 acres of organic farmland to regenerative practices. As a member of the RegenBrands Coalition , PACHA is committed to advancing sustainable food practices that benefit both people and the planet. Learn more at livepacha.com . Follow PACHA on Instagram at @livepacha .

