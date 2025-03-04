DED Announces Two Recipients of National Housing Trust Fund Awards for Housing Development

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced the recipients of $2.8 million in federal funding for affordable housing development through the National Housing Trust Fund (HTF) for Program Year 2024. DED collaborates with the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority to allocate tax credits and HTF funding for rental housing development projects. These credits and funding benefit households with limited incomes.

The two awarded HTF projects are shown below.

Project Location Project Description Project Type HTF Program Funding # of Units Omaha New Construction Rental $1,800,000 156 Project Description: Central at Columbus Park is a $52 million project in Omaha, consisting of 156 one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom units. Eight of the rental units will be HTF-assisted units, all serving households with income not more than 30% of the Area Median Income.

Project Location Project Description Project Type HTF Program Funding # of Units Bellevue New Construction Rental $1,000,000 96 Project Description: The Wilshire is a $28 million project in Bellevue, consisting of 96 one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom units. Seven of the rental units will be HTF-assisted units, all serving households with income not more than 30% of the Area Median Income.

For more information on the HTF program, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/housing/htf/.