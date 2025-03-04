Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,511 in the last 365 days.

DED Announces Two Recipients of National Housing Trust Fund Awards for Housing Development

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced the recipients of $2.8 million in federal funding for affordable housing development through the National Housing Trust Fund (HTF) for Program Year 2024. DED collaborates with the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority to allocate tax credits and HTF funding for rental housing development projects. These credits and funding benefit households with limited incomes.

The two awarded HTF projects are shown below.

Project Location Project Description Project Type HTF Program Funding # of Units
Omaha New Construction Rental $1,800,000 156
Project Description: Central at Columbus Park is a $52 million project in Omaha, consisting of 156 one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom units. Eight of the rental units will be HTF-assisted units, all serving households with income not more than 30% of the Area Median Income.
Project Location Project Description Project Type HTF Program Funding # of Units
Bellevue New Construction Rental $1,000,000 96
Project Description: The Wilshire is a $28 million project in Bellevue, consisting of 96 one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom units. Seven of the rental units will be HTF-assisted units, all serving households with income not more than 30% of the Area Median Income.

For more information on the HTF program, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/housing/htf/.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DED Announces Two Recipients of National Housing Trust Fund Awards for Housing Development

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more