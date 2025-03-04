Lisa Malooly’s 'For You, My Hero' to Be Showcased at London Book Fair 2025

For You, My Hero

The Maple Staple brings an insightful reflection on America’s past and future to the global trade show as part of its curated selection of independent titles.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the London Book Fair 2025, “For You, My Hero” by Lisa Malooly will take readers on a journey through America’s history, traditions, and cultural evolution. To be featured by The Maple Staple at Stand 6G40 from March 11 to 13 at Olympia London, this reflective work weaves together philosophy, theology, sociology, and history, using the Pledge of Allegiance as a guiding framework to rediscover defining moments in American history.Malooly’s engaging narrative invites readers to reflect on pivotal moments in history, offering fresh perspectives on the human condition and what it means to be a hero. Designed as both a personal and collective exploration, “For You, My Hero” encourages readers to reclaim historical awareness while fostering a deeper connection to the values that shape a nation and the role individuals play in preserving them. The book also includes discussion points designed to spark meaningful conversations, making it an enriching choice for book clubs and group discussions.Lisa Malooly, a third-generation Texan, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Texas Christian University and a Master of Arts degree from National University. With experience studying abroad in multiple countries, she brings a global perspective to her work. As an award-winning English and ESL instructor, her interactions with students from around the world inspired her to examine history through a personal and philosophical lens. A portion of her book’s royalties will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.As part of its mission to highlight impactful and diverse literature, The Maple Staple will showcase “For You, My Hero” alongside a selection of independent titles at the London Book Fair. Visitors can explore the book at The Maple Staple Stand 6G40 on March 11 to 13 and discover works that challenge perspectives and inspire discussion.The book is available for purchase on Amazon and other leading book distributors worldwide.For more information about the London Book Fair, visit www.londonbookfair.co.uk. About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.