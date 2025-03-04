Wilcox Bros. Lawn Sprinklers & Landscape Lighting Announces 2025 Spring Turn-On Services for Michigan and the Carolinas

NC, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilcox Bros. Lawn Sprinklers & Landscape Lighting is excited to announce the launch of its 2025 Spring Turn-On Services, including the Priority One Service and Priority One Plus Program, designed to help homeowners in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Michigan seamlessly transition their irrigation systems from winter dormancy to optimal performance. These services will be available from April through June, ensuring that homeowners can enjoy lush, green lawns and efficient watering systems as the warm season approaches.As a trusted leader in irrigation and landscape lighting solutions, Wilcox Bros. understands the importance of a properly maintained sprinkler system. The Spring Turn-On Services provide a comprehensive system inspection, adjustment, and optimization, ensuring efficient water usage and preventing costly repairs. The Priority One Service and Priority One Plus Program offer exclusive benefits, including priority scheduling, system diagnostics, and performance enhancements, giving homeowners peace of mind and a hassle-free experience.Priority One Service Benefits• Priority Scheduling: Customers receive scheduling priority, ensuring appointment requests are accommodated, with May exclusively reserved for Priority One customers.• Spring Turn-On and Inspection: A comprehensive system check including pressure testing, valve and head inspections, debris removal, irrigation controller programming, and adjustments for optimal performance.• Fall Winterization and Shut Down: Complete system winterization, including removing water from irrigation lines, winterizing backflow prevention devices, and securing outdoor equipment.• 10% Discount on All Parts: Repairs include a 10% discount on all parts.• No Trip Charge Fees: The usual $45.00 trip fee is waived for all visits within the contract period.There is a minimal cost to enroll in the Priority One Service program. Customers can contact Wilcox Bros. for special pricing.Priority One Plus Service BenefitsIncludes all benefits of Priority One Service PLUS:• Midsummer Check-Up, Inspection & Adjustments: Additional midseason service to ensure continued optimal system performance, identifying leaks, broken heads, excessive wet or dry spots, and necessary adjustments.• Additional Service Visit: Technicians perform a second comprehensive system check, ensuring peak efficiency and making any necessary modifications for summer operation.“With the arrival of spring, ensuring your irrigation system is functioning at its best is essential,” said Dave Wilcox, CEO of Wilcox Bros. Lawn Sprinklers & Landscape Lighting. “Our Priority One and Priority One Plus Services are designed to provide homeowners with convenience, efficiency, and expert care, allowing them to maintain beautiful landscapes while conserving water and reducing utility costs. We are committed to delivering top-tier service and innovative solutions to meet our customers' needs.”Wilcox Bros. has built a reputation for reliability, professionalism, and superior customer service. The Priority One Service and Priority One Plus Program are tailored for homeowners who seek timely maintenance and enhanced system performance, ensuring their landscapes thrive throughout the warmer months.For more information on Wilcox Bros. Lawn Sprinklers & Landscape Lighting’s 2025 Spring Turn-On Services, or to schedule an appointment, visit www.wilcoxbros.com or contact (704) 588-4988 or Service@WilcoxBros.com.About Wilcox Bros. Lawn Sprinklers & Landscape LightingWilcox Bros. Lawn Sprinklers & Landscape Lighting has been a premier provider of irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions for homeowners in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Michigan. With a dedication to quality service, water conservation, and landscape enhancement, Wilcox Bros. continues to set industry standards through its innovative programs and expert team.

