Mardi Gras Unmasked: Justin Chopin Dives into Krewe Culture with Andrew O’Brien | Above The Legal Limit

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mardi Gras isn’t just a party—it’s a way of life. In this special Above The Legal Limit episode, host Justin Chopin sits down with Andrew O’Brien to explore the rich history, traditions, and behind-the-scenes magic of Carnival season. From the origins of Mardi Gras krewes to the thrill of riding in a parade, this episode captures the true spirit of one of New Orleans’ most beloved traditions.

Andrew O’Brien, a dedicated Mardi Gras participant and member of the Krewe of the Rolling Elvi, shares his experiences in one of the most iconic and unique sub-krewes, highlighting how the tradition continues to evolve while staying deeply rooted in the city’s culture.

Episode Highlights:

Listeners will get an insider’s look at:

-The History of Mardi Gras Krewes: How these legendary groups shape the city’s most famous celebration.

-What It’s Like to Ride in a Parade: The excitement, preparation, and traditions that make krewe participation a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

-The Evolution of Mardi Gras: How the festival has grown while maintaining its cultural significance.

-The Rolling Elvi & Sub-Krewe Culture: Why sub-krewes like the Rolling Elvi add an extra layer of fun and personality to the celebration.

“Rolling Through Tradition” is available now on Above The Legal Limit. Tune in on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite streaming platform for a deep dive into the magic of Mardi Gras.

About Above The Legal Limit

Hosted by Justin Chopin, Above The Legal Limit brings engaging conversations with industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and culture-makers. Covering topics from law and business to local traditions and personal growth, each episode delivers compelling insights and inspiring stories. New episodes release every Monday.

About The Chopin Law Firm

The Chopin Law Firm LLC, based in New Orleans, offers over 100 years of combined legal experience. Specializing in personal injury, maritime law, and commercial litigation, the firm is deeply committed to both justice and the local community.

