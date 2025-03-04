Adventure Box Technology subsidiary, Lion Gaming Group Inc., Secures Line of Credit to Drive Growth

As previously announced earlier today

STOCKHOLM, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adventure Box Technology AB (STO: ADVBOX), today announces that its newly acquired subsidiary, Lion Gaming Group Inc., has secured a Line of Credit Facility (“LOC”) to support working capital and accelerate growth initiatives for the combined entities. The LOC, which extends for one year, provides access to up to US$1 million, with an interest rate of 10% per annum, subject to certain terms and conditions.

Fueling Expansion and Innovation

“As we continue to evaluate strategic financing options to complete our announced acquisitions, this line of credit strengthens our ability to continue with and further our existing operations and our growth strategy,” said Duncan McIntyre, CEO of Adventure Box. “This funding will provide the flexibility needed to support ongoing operations and fuel the expansion of our B2C gaming brands while we finalize these transformative deals.”

The LOC underscores Adventure Box’s commitment to scaling its business and delivering on its vision for innovation in the gaming sector.

This information is such that Adventure Box Technology AB (publ) is obliged to make it public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). March 4th, 2025, at 13:45 CET.

For more information please contact:

Duncan McIntyre, CEO

Adventure Box Technology AB (publ)

duncan@adventurebox.com

+1 (778) 996-3596

About Adventure Box

Adventure Box is pioneering next-generation digital solutions and transformative growth through an acquisition-driven strategy. Our recent acquisition of Lion Gaming has broadened our technological capabilities and enhanced our service offerings, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and operational excellence. Building on that success, we have entered other strategic letters of intent to acquire key industry players, including Blok Sports and Sparx Technologies, Zefr Media and RWB Smart Solutions Inc, to further expand our market reach and technological portfolio. These initiatives are designed to integrate advanced platforms and deep industry expertise, create significant operational synergies, and unlock new revenue streams. At Adventure Box, we are dedicated to delivering superior value to our customers and stakeholders, positioning ourselves as a leader in the rapidly evolving iGaming industry.

Adventure Box is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker ADVBOX and ISIN code SE0012955276. Berg Securities is the Company's Certified Adviser and can be reached via e-mail ca@bergssecurities.se and telephone +46 739 49 62 50

Legal Disclaimer:

