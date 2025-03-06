ASIAN BEAUTY MARKET GIANT NUTRIWORKS EXPANDS WESTERN REACH THROUGH CARIBBEAN DISTRIBUTOR VARIETY WHOLESALE TRADING

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The booming Caribbean beauty and personal care market will soon be welcoming first-of-its-kind, innovative, and restorative DIY foot reflexology.

Asian beauty leader NutriWorks, creators of tried-and-true, internationally lauded RestoreGlow, BeautyRest, and CircuFlow product lines, has announced their upcoming expansion through Variety Wholesale Trading, a distributor with extensive connections to the entire region of the Caribbean. The move follows several successful U.S. launches on OneLavi.com, Walmart.com, and Amazon.com.

“As the world’s demand for unique, quality self-care products surges, our debut through Variety Wholesale Trading could not come at a better time,” stated NutriWorks Co-Founder Amy Wong. “It is clear that Caribbean consumers are seeking products that help them feel their best while not adding to the harmful chemicals damaging their bodies and environment. We are eager to meet this demand through the introduction of Rest, Flow, and Glow while continuing to grow our demographic reach.”

According to Statista.com, the Caribbean’s beauty and personal care industry is expected to generate $4.45 billion dollars throughout 2025, with the largest portion being devoted to personal care. Additionally, Statista.com reported that there is heightened interest for natural and organic products as consumers gravitate towards eco-friendly options.

For more than 25 years, NutriWorks has been a leading source of innovative, natural products that prioritize quality, convenience, and affordability. Rest, Flow, and Glow are simple-to-use DIY patches that trigger reflexology zones across the feet to naturally support your body’s healing processes, with inspiration drawn from centuries of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Each variety is designed to meet a myriad of self-care needs, with a box of 20 patches retailing for $40.

CircuFlow: Helps support healthy blood flow and features Menthol, known for its circulation-boosting properties and ability to enhance the action of other active ingredients including mandarin wood vinegar to simulate the actions of reflexology.

BeautyRest: Specially formulated with a calming blend of certified organic essential oils designed for and known to relax the mind and revitalize the body; including lavender, sage (balancing and calming), basil (helps clear the mind),Ylang Ylang (comforting, promoting relaxation), bergamot (uplifting), bitter orange oil (helps enliven emotions and elevate mood.

RestoreGlow: Supports Natural Detoxification by enhancing our natural ability to eliminate toxins, aiding in overall well-being. Modern lifestyle factors like stress, poor diet, sleep deprivation, and environmental pollutants can disrupt your body’s natural detox processes. RestoreGlow helps restore the body's balance and optimal function.

Wong added, “As we continue building our brand here in the west, we continue to be blown away by the love and support from customers new and old. This time last year, we were still finalizing our launch into the United States market after our debut in the United Kingdom - now, we are taking steps not only to strengthen our reach to U.S. consumers, but to move forward with distribution to completely new demographics. We look forward to making a positive impact on the lives of Caribbean consumers while showcasing the true power of historical natural medicine.”

For more information, visit https://www.nutriworks.com/

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches, “Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy ‘nutrition that works’, NutriWorks’ supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

