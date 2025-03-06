Gaine Mentioned as an Example Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Master Data Management Solutions

Coperor Health Data Management Platform noted as MDM solution focused on healthcare industry

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaine Technology is proud to announce its recognition in the Gartner Market Guide for Master Data Management (MDM) Solutions as an Example Vendor. At the heart of Gaine’s Coperor Health Data Management Platform (HDMP) is a powerful MDM solution that enables organizations to manage healthcare data with unparalleled precision, ensuring compliance and operational efficiency.

Gartner defines the category as follows: “Master data management (MDM) is a technology-enabled business discipline where business and IT organizations work together for the uniformity, accuracy, stewardship, semantic consistency and accountability of enterprises’ shared master data assets. Organizations use MDM solutions as part of an MDM strategy, which should be part of a wider enterprise information management (EIM) strategy. An MDM strategy potentially encompasses management of multiple master data domains (e.g., customer, citizen, product, “thing,” asset, person/party, supplier, location, and financial master data domains).”

The report defined MDM as a data product, noting that: “Every organization is a data organization, and you can gain greater value from your master data by thinking of it as a data product. Data products are comprehensive, clean, curated, and continuously updated datasets, aligned to key business entities that both humans and machines can consume broadly and securely across an enterprise. They make data tangible for the organization.”

Gaine’s Industry-Specific Approach

MDM solutions are essential for ensuring data quality, integration and governance, enabling organizations to create a unified view of their data across various systems.

Gaine’s flagship platform, Coperor, is purpose-built to address the complexities of healthcare data management. The platform incorporates enterprise-grade MDM capabilities that unify and connect healthcare data across all domains, including patients, providers, payers, and claims. By resolving data inconsistencies with advanced linkage algorithms and automating data standardization and cleansing, Coperor ensures a single source of truth for healthcare organizations. Its real-time dashboards and alerts enable proactive monitoring of data quality, while seamless integration with external datasets enhances decision-making. With these features, Coperor empowers organizations to streamline operations, improve compliance, and unlock actionable insights from their data.

“Gaine is excited to be included in the Gartner Market Guide for MDM Solutions,” said James Godwin, CRO at Gaine. “Healthcare organizations face distinct challenges in managing provider networks and patient information across fragmented systems. With Coperor, we provide a solution designed specifically for these needs, enabling our clients to improve operational efficiency and deliver better patient outcomes.”

About Gaine

Gaine is a leader in healthcare-focused data management solutions. Its Coperor platform empowers organizations to manage complex provider and patient data efficiently while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. By delivering accurate and actionable insights across healthcare ecosystems, Gaine helps organizations improve operational efficiency, enhance patient care, and achieve better financial performance.

For more information about Gaine’s solutions or to schedule a demo of Coperor, visit http://gaine.com/contact.

