AUTHOR TOM GILROY’S HISTORICAL NOVEL 'OUT OF SEASON' TO SHINE AT THE AWAITED LONDON BOOK FAIR 2025

"Out of Season" by Tom Gilroy "HORS SAISON" (French Edition)

Brimming with high-stakes intelligence battle, this compelling masterpiece delves into politics, espionage, and the effects of colonialism

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Set against the context of actual historical events in 1980s Africa, author Tom Gilroy adeptly blends fiction and reality in his gripping thriller “Out of Season.” This tense and action-packed tale will be prominently featured on the front shelves of The Maple Staple at The London Book Fair 2025 “Out of Season” recounts the clandestine activities of the intelligence services of Libya, France, and the United States during a time of intense political and military maneuvering. As Libya’s forces cross the border into Chad to support one side of the civil war, France, the former colonial power, tries to thwart the alliance, while the United States, concerned by Libya’s increasing influence as a Soviet ally, intervenes to prevent further destabilization of the African continent. The novel deftly examines the interactions between the intelligence services of these three countries and the broader political factors that influence their actions.Gilroy delves into the corrosive effects of colonialism on the indigenous people of Chad through this riveting story, highlighting how their beliefs and allegiances intersect with the broader global conflict. The narrative explores how small, seemingly insignificant choices—born from anger or frustration—can trigger life-altering consequences for individuals and entire nations alike.A seasoned journalist, author Tom Gilroy has covered stories from California, Paris, and Africa. Having served in the Peace Corps from 1973 to 1975, he led well-digging projects, lived in a distant village, and picked up an unwritten language. He graduated from Columbia Journalism School with an MA and UVA with a BA.“Out of Season” captivates with its timely and thought-provoking narrative, showcasing the high-stakes world of international espionage and political maneuvering. It challenges readers to ponder the complexities of power, belief, and the profound impacts of historical legacies.Step into alternate realms with this captivating read, destined for the spotlight at The London Book Fair 2025. From March 11 to 13, the booth will be found at Olympia London's Stand 6G40. Explore The Maple Staple's exhibitor profile on the official London Book Fair website to uncover more. Check out a copy now on Amazon , offering both digital and paperback versions!About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.