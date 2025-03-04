Canadian Council for Indigenous Business Statement on U.S. Tariff Implementation

Toronto, ON, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Council for Indigenous Business firmly opposes the unjustified tariffs imposed by the United States, which threaten to undermine Canadian and Indigenous economic growth and the principles of fair and equitable trade.

As Indigenous people, we have a long and proud history of trade that predates any border on Turtle Island. We understand very well how to adapt, advocate, and support one another through challenges. This moment is no different.

Over the past 30 days, CCIB has been swiftly mobilizing to support all of our members. We have:

Engaged with Global Affairs Canada and our friends in potential export markets to advocate for Indigenous business interests and to enable new export opportunities.

Met with Indigenous leaders across the country to both share our learnings and to bring more Indigenous perspectives to policy discussions.

Continued to advocate for Indigenous elected leaders to be at discussions with respect to rights under Section 35, UNDRIP and the Jay Treaty.

Pushed for the continued prioritization of Indigenous procurement at all levels of government.

Joined forces with industry, government and Canadians providing practical advice and input to ensure Indigenous businesses were not left behind.

Advocated for the reduction of internal trade barriers, which will help Indigenous businesses remain competitive and resilient.

Shared these messages in the Canadian media across the country to ensure the Indigenous economy remains an important consideration.

In the coming days, we will be launching several initiatives to provide tangible support:

Buy Indigenous Campaign: Encouraging consumers, corporations, and governments to prioritize Indigenous products and services and providing resources to effectively and consistently share that message.

Tariff Support Page: Similar to our COVID-19 resource hub, this page will provide up-to-date information on tariffs, available resources, and support programs.

Access to Support Programs: We will work to ensure any government or industry-led programs to mitigate tariff impacts are accessible to Indigenous businesses.

We will continue to represent your interests in conversations with all levels of government and business leaders.

Our mission and values have never been more important or more relevant, as we remain committed to advancing economic reconciliation, supporting Indigenous business, and fostering an inclusive economy.

We encourage you to stay connected, share your concerns, and leverage the resources we are putting in place. Together, we are stronger.

About Canadian Council for Indigenous Business:

CCIB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCIB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information, visit www.ccib.ca

For more information contact:

Alannah Jabokwoam

Senior Associate, Communications & Public Relations

Canadian Council for Indigenous Business

ajabokwoam@ccib.ca

T: 647.920.3554

