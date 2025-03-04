THEIA Analytics Unveils Next-Gen SaaS Regulatory Risk Ranx (RRX)

Risk Quotients Enable Smarter, Faster and More Cost-effective Decisions

WASHINGTON, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THEIA Analytics Group, Inc., a leading provider of real-time, actionable governance and risk insights, launched its next-generation software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, Regulatory Risk Ranx™ (RRX™). RRX empowers investors, corporate advisors, C-suite executives, boards, and regulators with powerful new features and analytics for making better-informed decisions regarding public corporations.

Trusted by global fiduciaries, RRX uses patented AI to provide strategic insights and helps teams stay competitive.

can evaluate and make better investment decisions. Corporate Advisors can identify risks faster and provide more effective insights.

can identify risks faster and provide more effective insights. C-Suite & Board can reduce risk and seize opportunities.

can reduce risk and seize opportunities. Regulators can use as an early fraud indicator and to assess effectiveness of regulations.

"RRX and THEIA's risk quotients (RQs) are game-changing for both investors and public company leaders," said Greg Wallig, Chief Strategy Officer at THEIA Analytics Group. "Currently, major corporations make billion-dollar decisions based on educated guesses, using outdated and often inaccurate information. RRX RQs provide real-time, quantitative comparisons, enabling executives to address critical risks proactively."

Jeff Hood, Founder and CEO of THEIA Analytics Group added, "We are continuously evolving and improving our solutions, and the launch of RRX marks a significant milestone in our quest to revolutionize corporate governance decision making. The new features build on our history of innovation and enhance the powerful features found in our first generation RRX."

RRX, a SaaS-based solution powered by patented AI, transforms qualitative information into quantitative governance risk assessments. RRX’s Risk Quotients enable Wall Street investors and analysts, corporate advisors, public company executives and regulators to make smarter, faster and more cost-effective decisions. Features include:

Access to 12 billion data points extracted from over 2 million documents spanning over 16 years of SEC, U.S. Senate, and FEC filings, the platform delivers unparalleled intelligence for informed governance actions. Dynamic Scoring Models - Real-time governance risk quotients proactively identify potential threats, enabling organizations to address issues before they escalate into critical challenges.

By analyzing all 11 MSCI Dow Jones GICS sectors, RRX provides tailored governance insights that help companies navigate evolving industry landscapes with confidence. Benchmarking Tools - Robust features allow organizations to compare governance performance against industry peers, ensuring competitive positioning and continuous improvement.

About THEIA Analytics Group

THEIA Analytics Group, Inc. provides real-time, actionable governance and risk insights that empower stakeholders. Its Regulatory Risk Ranx™ (RRX™), a SaaS-based solution powered by patented AI, transforms qualitative information into quantitative governance risk assessments. RRX’s Risk Quotients enable Wall Street investors and analysts, corporate advisors, public company executives and regulators to make smarter, faster and more cost-effective decisions. The platform leverages over 12 billion data points derived from over two million documents sourced from the SEC, U.S. Senate, and the Federal Election Commission, covering all 5,700 companies traded on U.S. major exchanges across 16-plus years. THEIA Analytics Group holds several proprietary methodologies and patents that set industry benchmarks and has been recognized for its innovation, including the 2024 FIA Innovators Pavilion Selection for groundbreaking advancements in quantitative governance. Learn more at https://theiarisk.com/

Contacts

Jeff Hood, CEO and Greg Wallig, CSO, THEIA Analytics Group information@theiarisk.com

Legal Disclaimer:

