Vacation Rentals Market CAGR to be at 12.4% | $315 Billion Industry Revenue by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Vacation Rentals Market by Accommodation (Home, Condos, Hometown, Villas), by Price Point (Economic, Mid-Range, Luxury), by Booking Type (Online Travel Agency, Direct Booking, Others), by Location Type (Resort Area, Rural Area, Small Town, Others), by End User Generation (Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". As per the report, the global Vacation Rentals Market Size was valued at $91.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $315 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2031.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17321 Prime determinants of growthThe growth of the global vacation rentals market is driven by expansion of the travel industry, change in consumers' spending pattern, the desire of travelers to explore and learn new things or take a break from their busy schedules, and innovative concepts such as hyper-personalized hotel rooms, smart rooms, reality in-room experience through artificial intelligence. However, political unrest and terrorist attacks hamper the market growth. Moreover, consumers today prefer digital channels for making online accommodation bookings owing to enhanced convenience and flexibility which creates lucrative opportunities in the coming years.The mid-range segment to maintain its dominance by 2031On the basis of price point, the mid-range segment dominated with the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global vacation rentals market, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Travelers who are willing to save on stay costs but also want to experience a comfortable stay with amenities, choose mid-range accommodations. Also, the demand for mid-range accommodation has escalated with the growth in the middle-class population. However, the luxury segment is registered to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2031, attributed to factors such as growth in tourism and change in standard of living. At the same time, social media influencers have highly accelerated the trend of luxury accommodation stay.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (230 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/da17664560d7955477a295a6f46e400d The home segment to dominate throughout the forecast periodOn the basis of accommodation, the home segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global vacation rentals market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The fact that large homes are available in rural areas drive the segment. However, the villas segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.4% from 2022 to 2031.Europe to dominate in terms of revenue by 2031On the basis of region, the region across Europe led the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global vacation rentals market and is likely to lead the market during the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to surge in affordable travel options, an increase in air connectivity, growth in intraregional travel, and rise in implementation of digital platforms. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17321 Leading Market Players: -HomeToGoAirbnb Inc.Tripping.comVrbo, Booking.comHotels.comHotels CombinedHotwire, Inc.MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd.TripAdvisor Inc.Extra HolidaysExpedia, Inc.Yatra Online Private LimitedHomestay.com9flats.com𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:𝐖𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/writting-instruments-market-A10846 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dark-stone-market-A74641

