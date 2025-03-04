Director Xia Baolong meets CE in Beijing

MACAU, March 4 - The Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, said that since the inauguration of Mr Sam Hou Fai as Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), Mr Sam had led his team to implement resolutely the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s important speeches, and the central authorities’ directions relating to decision-making and deployment.

Speaking today during a meeting in Beijing with the Chief Executive, Director Xia also commented that the MSAR Government has demonstrated a good spirit and demeanour, through much beneficial and pioneering work.

The Chief Executive is in the capital for the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People’s Congress, scheduled for Wednesday (5 March).

In today’s meeting, Director Xia stated that President Xi’s series of important speeches during his inspection of Macao had clarified the direction for the development of Hong Kong and Macao, and provided fundamental guidance for the work related to Hong Kong and Macao.

Director Xia said he believed that the new-term MSAR Government would certainly be able to unite and lead all sectors of society in: fully and accurately implementing the “One country, two systems” principle; fully leveraging Macao’s unique status and advantages; and in strengthening the pursuit of the “One Centre, One Platform, One Base” strategic goals. With greater efforts, Macao would welcome appropriate economic diversification, especially via development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, while continuously opening up new prospects for the MSAR’s development via Macao’s contribution to the Chinese path to modernisation.

The Chief Executive thanked Director Xia for expressing the central authorities’ care for, and expectations of, Macao. He briefed Director Xia on the work carried out by the MSAR Government to put into effect the instructions in President Xi's important speeches. Steps included setting up five cross-sector leadership and working groups, with an aim to strengthen top-level guidance and overall coordination, and strive to enhance the MSAR Government’s governance capabilities and levels.

Also, the MSAR Government was soliciting opinions and suggestions from all sectors of society for the formulation of this year’s Policy Address, and the preparation of the Policy Address was in full swing, said Mr Sam. There was trust that good governance and sound policies would promote Macao’s continued development, enhance people’s livelihoods and social welfare, and would be used better to respond to President Xi's earnest expectations for Macao, added Mr Sam.

Officials attending the meeting included: Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Deputy Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Wang Linggui; and Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office of the MSAR, Ms Chan Kak.