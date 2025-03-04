Reliable power connectors designed for higher current applications

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, is pleased to announce that the new Switchcraft EP7 Series Power Connector is now in stock and available for immediate purchase. Designed to deliver high-reliability performance in rugged applications, the EP7 series is an ideal solution for customers seeking durable and secure power connections in harsh environments.

The EP7 Series is engineered for superior power transmission, offering a robust locking mechanism, enhanced electrical performance, and a compact form factor to accommodate space-constrained applications. These connectors are ideal for industrial, medical, transportation, and other mission-critical applications where consistent and uninterrupted power delivery is essential.

To support customers in selecting the right power connector for demanding environments, Heilind Electronics and Switchcraft have collaborated on a white paper titled “Selecting Power Connectors That Can Deliver Consistently Reliable Performance in Demanding Environments.” This informative resource highlights the unique benefits of the EP7 Series and provides expert insights into key selection criteria to ensure long-term reliability in challenging applications.

For more information on the EP7 Series Power Connector, visit Heilind’s website or contact your local Heilind Electronics representative. To download the Switchcraft power connectors whitepaper, click here.

Heilind Electronics Featuring Switchcraft’s New EP7 Series Power Connector Reliable and durable, the Switchcraft EP7 Series connector delivers secure connections for high-performance applications. Ideal for industrial use.

