Alset Inc. Announces Engagement with the Robotics Sector

BETHESDA, MD, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alset Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) (the “Company”), a diversified company engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other real estate, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products with operations in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea, is pleased to announce its strategic foray into the rapidly growing robotics sector, through a stake in Alset Robot Inc. (“Alset Robot”). Alset Robot is majority owned by the Company and certain subsidiaries of the Company, including the Company’s Singapore-based subsidiary Alset International Limited. The Company has set its sights on becoming a force in the robotics industry by delivering service solutions and offering a diverse portfolio of products from established robotics manufacturers.

As part of this initiative, Alset Robot aims to establish strategic partnerships and collaborations with robotics manufacturers. These strategic alliances will drive the expansion of comprehensive marketing and service operations across high-potential markets, strengthening the Company’s goal of becoming a player in the robotics industry.

Alset Robot’s Strategic Approach

Alset Robot’s focus will be centered on:

Comprehensive Product Offerings: Delivering a comprehensive range of robotics solutions tailored for the domestic and consumer markets, as well as industries including healthcare, logistics, retail, and hospitality.

Targeted Marketing Strategies: Implementing focused outreach initiatives to enhance market awareness and drive adoption.

Specialized Service and Support: Providing end-to-end servicing to ensure seamless integration and optimal product performance.



With a vision to transform everyday interactions through advanced robotics, Alset Robot will operate under three distinct lines of business:

1. Service Robots: Featuring products tailored for commercial applications and facility management in sectors like food and beverage, hospitality, office environments, and shopping malls.

2. Humanoid Robots: Focusing on future domestic market robots, Alset Robot plans to partner with leading humanoid robotics developers to bring innovative solutions to households.

3. Companion Robots: Addressing the consumer market for the elderly and children, featuring educational games, interactive storytelling, and social engagement functionalities to promote learning and creativity while providing companionship.

"Our strategic focus on robotics reflects our commitment to bringing the latest innovations to businesses and consumers," said Mr. Chan Heng Fai, Chairman of the Company, "by partnering with leading global brands, we aim to drive widespread adoption of robotics technologies and provide unparalleled service and support across key markets."

With the growing demand for automation and robotics, Alset Robot is positioning itself to meet market needs by providing seamless access to cutting-edge solutions, ensuring businesses can leverage robotics to enhance efficiency and productivity.

About Alset Inc.

Alset Inc. is a diversified company executing on its vision to accelerate sustainable healthy living with a focus on the development of EHome communities and other real estate, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products. Through its operating subsidiaries, Alset's mission is to provide a healthy living ecosystem that drives long-term exponential growth, building liquidity and value for shareholders. For more information, please visit: www.alsetinc.com.

About Alset Robot Inc.

Alset Robot aspires to become a leading provider of robotics solutions, aiming to transform industries and daily life with service, humanoid, and companion robots. The company plans to integrate AI, spatial computing, and robotics hardware to enhance efficiency and user experience. Through initiatives such as the Alset Robotics Experience Center (ARXC), Alset Robot is committed to advancing the adoption of innovative robotics automation on a global scale. For more information about Alset Robot and its robotics offerings, please visit: www.alsetrobot.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Investor Contact: Alset Inc., 4800 Montgomery Lane, Suite 210, Bethesda, MD 20814

Email: contact@alsetinc.com

