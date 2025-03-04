Submit Release
CPS Technologies Corp. Conference Call Notification – Date Change

NORTON, Mass., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq:CPSH) today released instructions for its fourth quarter 2024 investor conference call which will be held on Thursday March 13, 2025 at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern). This is a change from the previously announced date. Brian Mackey, President and CEO and Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer will discuss the Company’s financial results for the quarter and year ended December 28, 2024.

Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:

1-800-346-2923
Participant Passcode: 785874

About CPS
CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy.

