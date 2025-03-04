nuVizz Recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling

nuVizz named as a Representative Vendor in Vehicle Routing and Scheduling

ATLANTA, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuVizz, a provider of transportation management solutions and last-mile delivery technology, today announced its recognition as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling1. This is the second consecutive year that nuVizz is recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s VRS Market Guide.

nuVizz was also recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Solutions.

The report says, “Gartner defines a vehicle routing and scheduling (VRS) solution as an application that creates vehicle routes and schedules, considering multiple constraints and service requirements while minimizing transportation fleet costs and mileage. VRS creates repeatable scheduled static routes and/or dynamic routes based on inputs (orders, deliveries and pickups), rules and constraints for meeting objectives. Transportation delivery fleets include both full truckload and last mile. VRS solutions are capable of running both scenario modeling analysis to support fleet sizing, delivery window optimization, long-term planning and tactical optimization for execution of deliveries.”

nuVizz’s AI- and ML-powered last-mile TMS platform serves shippers with large delivery networks, last-mile delivery fleets, carriers, LSPs, and agents, optimizing both B2B and B2C deliveries. By analyzing data and real-time conditions, nuVizz can route and schedule last-mile deliveries and streamline delivery progress updates through real-time notifications.

The report goes on to note, “Vendors are also optimizing other aspects of the transportation operation, such as driver and fleet utilization and address validation. Routing algorithms can process new data inputs to provide more accurate, optimal routing, resulting in near-real-time operation control and visibility. Examples of the new data inputs include historical and predicted traffic patterns, weather or detention times at distribution centers, and customers preferences and their delivery options.”

nuVizz recently announced its new AI assistant, Vizzard , which helps dispatchers select ideal algorithms to optimize routes, improve vehicle utilization, and reduce mileage based on delivery demand patterns, as well as provide intelligent address correction and validation. nuVizz empowers users to optimize last-mile operations with predictive analytics, real-time alerts, and omnichannel supply chain visibility.

“For fleets, drivers and shippers to thrive in the evolving supply chain landscape, they need intelligent, adaptable technology that enables seamless orchestration and optimization of deliveries in real-time,” said nuVizz CEO Guru Rao . “We believe that being recognized in Gartner’s VRS Market guide underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower logistics operators to enhance efficiency, visibility, and the overall last-mile experience for their customers.”

Gartner® adds, “Routing algorithms are one of the components that define and differentiate VRS solutions from other transportation solutions. Vendors keep adding more capabilities that enhance the optimization options provided. In order to maximize the use of the different routing options (static, dynamic or real-time routing), vendors are adding options to outsource transportation to external fleets, such as parcel couriers, on-demand fleets and full truckload carriers. This has created an opportunity for VRS to have specialized solutions for the complexity to support each routing type.”

Gartner® subscribers can access the full report here .

