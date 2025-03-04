Data443 Completes Operational Expense Rationalization

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS) (“Data443” or the “Company”), an AI data security and privacy software company for "All Things Data Security," today announced the completion of major operational expense rationalizations yielding immediate and long-term financial benefits.

$3.1 Million in Annual Cost Savings Achieved

"As part of our march toward profitability and operational efficiencies across all acquisitions, we have successfully eliminated over $3.1 million in annualized operational expenses from our current operations," stated Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443.

This cost optimization initiative follows the Company's recent expansion in the AI sector, including an acquisition focused on email categorization and classification technologies and the launch of its innovative CAFAI™ training solution for AI large language models. Additionally, the newly established relationship with leading data center provider TierPoint, announced last week, has contributed significantly to these operational expense reductions.

Renewed Focus on Efficiency and Growth

"As the broader market recovers globally, we continue to identify new opportunities for a disciplined, optimization-focused approach in our operating reviews and deal structures, enabling us to deliver more unique, forward-leaning data security solutions for our customers," Remillard continued. "These efficiencies drive higher quality and more focused product capabilities for customers while enabling greater investments in the business. Furthermore, as our recurring revenue continues to compound, the Company will realize additional cost savings around interest expense, which has historically been a significant financial burden."

The Company expects to maintain these efficiencies consistently for current business operations without incurring any one-time charges.

These operational improvements coincide with significant market validation of AI-powered email security solutions, evidenced by Abnormal Security's anticipated IPO and growing enterprise demand for intelligent security platforms such as Sailpoint.

