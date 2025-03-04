Swiss Freediver Sets New Guinness World Record Under Ice

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 27, 2025, Swiss freediver Waldemar Bruderer set a remarkable new Guinness World Record for the deepest freedive under ice , without a wetsuit or fins. In a single breath that lasted 2 minutes and 47 seconds, he descended to a depth of over 56 meters and returned safely to the surface. This extraordinary achievement took place in the crystal-clear waters of Lake Sils/Plaun da Lej, situated at more than 1,800 meters above sea level in the Swiss Alps. The high altitude added to the difficulty of the endeavor by reducing the available oxygen, while the water temperature measured below 1 degree Celsius, and the air temperature hovered just above 0 degrees. Despite these extreme conditions, Bruderer completed his dive unharmed and later warmed up in his beloved mobile sauna.In reflecting on this accomplishment, Bruderer emphasized the profound mental and spiritual aspects of his freediving practice. “It was above all a journey into my innermost being as a human being,” he said, “to consciously face my fears and doubts in order to go through life stronger and more consciously.” The challenging nature of ice diving at high altitude demands rigorous preparation, years of training, and intense mental conditioning. Freedivers must adapt their bodies to low temperatures and reduced oxygen levels, all while maintaining steady focus and control over their breathing. Bruderer’s feat represents the culmination of long-term dedication and an unwavering commitment to pushing personal limits responsibly.Freediving, sometimes known as breathhold diving, or in some other parts of the world apnea, is a discipline that combines physical skill with psychological fortitude. Practitioners train to extend the time they can hold their breath, enabling them to explore underwater realms without relying on external breathing apparatus. The sport continues to grow in popularity, with schools and instructors emphasizing safe diving practices and mindful self-awareness. Bruderer’s new record under the ice exemplifies the heights - or depths - that can be reached through disciplined training and respect for nature’s boundaries.By successfully setting this Guinness World Record in one of Switzerland’s most picturesque and demanding environments, Bruderer has garnered global attention for both his personal achievement and the broader practice of freediving. He hopes that his accomplishment will inspire others to engage with the sport safely, challenge themselves to transcend perceived limitations, and discover the transformative power of facing one’s fears head-on.For more information about Bruderer’s personal journey and achievements, please visit https://www.wbruderer.ch/ About Freediver Waldemar BrudererWaldemar (Val) Bruderer is a dedicated freediver from Zurich, Switzerland, with years of experience in high-altitude and cold-water diving. He collaborates closely with Kaluna Freediving , an organization committed to promoting safe freediving practices, offering courses, and cultivating a deeper appreciation for underwater exploration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.