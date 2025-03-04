Contract Logistics Market Set to Grow at CAGR of 7.5% Top Companies | CEVA Logistics AG, DSV, DB Schenker, Agility,

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Contract Logistics Market," The contract logistics market size was valued at $243.60 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $505.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11514 Moreover, automotive is one of the most important areas in contract logistics, especially in places such as China, which has the world’s largest automotive industry. For 2021, new vehicle sales in the Chinese market increased by 3.8% year-over-year to 26,275,000 units (on a factory-shipped basis, including exports), marking the first full-year increase in four years, despite a monthly year-over-year decline since May 2021. Despite the pandemic, carmakers in the region have kept pace going with the introduction of new models. Moreover, the rapid growth in cross-border e-commerce transactions is one of the major factors that drives the growth of the contract logistics market in China. In addition, growth in industrial & manufacturing activities coupled with increase in cross-border trade & export activities propel the growth of the contract logistics in China.The report segments the global contract logistics market on the basis of service, type, industry vertical, mode of transportation, and region.Based on service, the transportation segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the aftermarket logistics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 11.18% during the forecast period.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/contract-logistics-market/purchase-options On the basis of type, the outsourcing segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the insourcing segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.25% from 2022 to 2031.Based on industry vertical, the manufacturing segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, the retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.03% during the forecast period.On the basis of mode of transportation, the roadways segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the airways segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.26% during the forecast period.The global contract logistics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11514 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:-A.P. Moller - Maersk,Agility,CEVA Logistics AG,CJ Logistics Corporation,DB Schenker,Deutsche Post AG,DSV,GEODIS,Hellmann Worldwide Logistics,Logisteed, Ltd.,Kuehne+Nagel International AG,Neovia Logistics Services, LLC,Penske,Ryder System, Inc.,United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS),XPO Logistics, Inc.,Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy service, the transportation segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By type, the outsourcing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By industry vertical, the retail segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By mode of transportation, the roadways segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. 