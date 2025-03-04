Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) | Market Accelerates Growth Amid Stricter Emission Regulations | Says AMR

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Selective catalytic reduction system Market is used in a vehicle to reduce the emission of harmful components such as nitrogen oxide (NOx) and other components. It is an advanced active emission control technology, which injects a liquid-reductant agent into exhaust stream of a diesel engine through a special catalyst. This includes urea designed for automotive purpose as a chemical reactant, which converts nitrogen oxide into water, nitrogen, and minute amount of carbon dioxide (CO2). The entire reduction reaction is carried out in an oxidizing environment, which is beneficial to carry out the reaction process in an efficient way, thereby emitting water droplets and other gases from the exhaust outlet.According to the report, the global automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) industry was estimated at $6.05 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to hit $15.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.0% from 2019 to 2026.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06015 Increase in demand for internal combustion engine-based vehicles has supplemented the automotive selective catalytic reduction (scr) market growth . In addition, implementation of various emission control regulations made by governments across the globe has boosted the demand for selective catalytic reduction system to be installed in vehicles.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06015 Asia-Pacific to dominate the market, North America to grow significantly-Based on geography, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2018, generating more than half of the global automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market. The same region is also projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.1% by 2026. This is due to increased sale of passenger and commercial vehicles across the province. On the other hand, North America is anticipated to manifest the CAGR of 7.4% from 2019 to 2026.Increase in automobile production significantly contributes toward the growth of the global market . Conversely, surge in production of electric vehicles and high cost of catalysts hamper the market growth. However, innovations in emission control catalysts and government initiatives for emission reduction in developing nations are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for automotive selective catalytic reduction market expansion.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞FaureciaFriedrich Boysen GmbH & Co., KGBosalJohnson Matthey, Kautex Textron GmbH & Co., KGMagneti Marelli SPARobert Bosch GmbHTenneco Inc.Rochling GroupPlastic Omnium SA𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-selective-catalytic-reduction-market/purchase-options Key Findings of the Study:Depending on component, the injector segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.By fuel type, the diesel fuel type segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018, and is expected to maintain the lead during the forecast period.Region wise, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market revenue in 2018, is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by Europe, LAMEA, and North America.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.