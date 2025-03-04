U.S. and Canada Beauveria Bassiana Market Growth Analysis and Top Companies | Achieving USD 98.7 Million by 2035

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ U.S. and Canada Beauveria Bassiana Market by Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Crop Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2035.”The U.S. and Canada Beauveria Bassiana market was valued at $36.7 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $98.7 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2024 to 2035.Beauveria bassiana is a fungus that naturally occurs in the environment. It is grown by cultivating its spores in a controlled setting, usually on materials like grains or plant matter. After the fungus grows and produces spores, they are collected and processed into products like powders or liquids. Beauveria bassiana products have gained considerable market share in the U.S. and Canada markets. Higher environmental regulations on chemical pesticide usage in North America have significantly increased the U.S. and Canada Beauveria bassiana market growth. Policies implemented by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Canada's Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) have restricted harmful chemical pesticides, creating a need for safer alternatives. Beauveria bassiana, a biological control agent, offers effective pest management without causing environmental harm or leaving harmful residues, aligning with regulatory standards.In addition, the banning and gradual removal of certain chemical pesticides has further encouraged growers to adopt sustainable solutions that maintain agricultural productivity. The growing importance on eco-friendly farming practices and compliance with stringent environmental regulations has directly contributed to the rise in adoption of Beauveria bassiana, driving market growth in the U.S. and Canada Beauveria bassiana market share.However, high competition from pheromones and other biocontrol products restrains the U.S. and Canada Beauveria bassiana market demand. Pheromones, used for disruption and pest monitoring, provide a highly targeted and species-specific approach, helping growers achieve precise pest control solutions. Other biocontrol products, such as beneficial nematodes, fungi, and bacterial formulations, provide alternative pest management options with proven effectiveness and compatibility across various farming systems. Many of these products have established market presence, strong customer trust, and broader application scopes, creating a competitive landscape that limits the adoption of Beauveria bassiana. Moreover, the perception of better cost-effectiveness, longer shelf life, or ease of use for competing products further challenges the market penetration of Beauveria bassiana in the U.S. and Canada Beauveria bassiana market. The availability of multiple alternatives tailored to specific crop and pest needs reduces the reliance on a single biocontrol solution, restraining the growth of the U.S. and Canada Beauveria bassiana industry.Furthermore, the increasing interest in biopesticides for forestry pest management in Canada is creating U.S. and Canada Beauveria bassiana market opportunities. Forestry pests such as bark beetles, spruce budworms, and emerald ash borers are causing widespread damage to forests, prompting the need for environmentally friendly pest control solutions. Beauveria bassiana, a fungal biopesticide, offers a sustainable alternative to chemical pesticides by naturally targeting harmful pests while preserving beneficial species and minimizing ecological impact. Canadian government policies promoting reduced chemical usage in forestry and incentives for sustainable pest management practices further boost the adoption of biopesticides like Beauveria bassiana.The growth in demand for Beauveria bassiana in Canada has encouraged the development of innovative strategies to optimize its application in forestry. Techniques such as granular formulations and tree-injection methods are being explored to increase efficacy and ensure targeted pest control in dense forest environments. In addition, cross-border partnerships between Canadian and U.S. companies have promoted knowledge sharing and enhanced product availability. This increased focus on sustainable forestry pest management has driven the expansion of the Beauveria bassiana in U.S. and Canada Beauveria bassiana market, addressing ecological concerns while supporting economic and environmental goals. The U.S. and Canada Beauveria bassiana market is segmented into type, application, distribution channel, and crop type. By type, the market is bifurcated into liquid and powder. By application, it is segregated into agriculture, forestry, and others. Further the agriculture segment is categorized into traditional agriculture, greenhouse agriculture, urban agriculture, agroforestry, and others. Depending on the distribution channel, it is fragmented into indirect sales and direct sales. By crop type, the market is divided into cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and pulses, and others.By type, the liquid segment dominated the U.S. and Canada Beauveria bassiana market size in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Liquid formulations provide ease of application and greater coverage, which has made them suitable for large-scale crop management. These formulations penetrate plant surfaces more effectively, that ensures thorough pest control. Liquid Beauveria bassiana can also be mixed with other agrochemicals, offering added convenience for farmers, which has led to increased demand for liquid Beauveria bassiana. The rise in demand for sustainable and chemical-free pest management solutions further contributes to the growth of liquid Beauveria bassiana products in the U.S. and Canada.By application, the agriculture segment dominated the U.S. and Canada Beauveria bassiana market share in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the increasing shift toward sustainable farming practices and the need for eco-friendly pest control solutions. Farmers have opted for biological alternatives to chemical pesticides owing to the lower environmental impact and reduced risks to non-target species. In addition, government regulations and incentives promoting organic farming practices further support the adoption of Beauveria bassiana in the U.S. and Canada Beauveria bassiana market. The growth in consumer demand for pesticide-free crops and the effectiveness of Beauveria bassiana in controlling pests have also contributed to the widespread use of Beauveria bassiana in agriculture.By distribution channel, indirect sales segment dominated the U.S. and Canada Beauveria bassiana market size in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Agricultural distributors, cooperatives, and retailers play a key role in reaching a broader customer base, including small and medium-sized farmers. These indirect channels offer greater product accessibility and convenience, allowing farmers to easily acquire Beauveria bassiana without directly sourcing from manufacturers. The growth in preference for sustainable farming practices and government incentives has encouraged resellers to expand their product offerings. Moreover, collaborations between biotech companies and distribution networks have led to improvement in the availability and visibility of Beauveria bassiana, driving sales through indirect channels. By crop type, cereals and grains segment dominated the U.S. and Canada Beauveria bassiana market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the large-scale cultivation of crops such as corn, wheat, and barley, which are highly susceptible to pest infestations. Beauveria bassiana offers an effective, environmentally friendly alternative to chemical pesticides, which has attracted farmers aiming for sustainable pest control solutions. In addition, the growing demand for organic and chemical-free cereals and grains has increased the adoption of biopesticides such as Beauveria bassiana, thus creating U.S. and Canada Beauveria bassiana market trends. With the need for efficient pest management to protect yields, the cereals and grains sector has emerged as a major driver in the U.S. and Canada Beauveria bassiana market analysis.Country-wise, the U.S. is anticipated to dominate the market with the largest share during the U.S. and Canada Beauveria bassiana market forecast period. The country has a large and diverse agricultural industry, including major crop sectors such as cereals, fruits, and vegetables, which require effective pest control solutions thus driving the market growth. The rise in shift toward sustainable farming practices, driven by both consumer demand for organic products and regulatory incentives, has boosted the use of Beauveria bassiana products. Furthermore, strong government support for eco-friendly pest management through subsidies and grants encourages adoption among farmers and growers in the country. The U.S. has a well-established network of agricultural distributors and cooperatives that has further made Beauveria bassiana widely accessible to farmers, further contributing to its market dominance in recent years.The key players operating in the U.S. and Canada Beauveria bassiana industry include Anatis Bioprotection, Andermatt Group AG, Arbico Organics, BASF, Certis Biologicals, Indogulf BioAg LLC, MarkNature, OHP Inc., Symborg Corporate, SL., and Veseris.Key Findings of the StudyBy type, the liquid segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2023.By application, the agriculture segment was the largest segment in 2023.By distribution channel, indirect sales segment was the largest segment in 2023.By crop type, fruits and vegetables segment was the largest segment in 2023.Country-wise, the U.S. was the highest revenue contributor in 2023.Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 