Shipbuilding Market Poised for Major Growth, worth USD 195.48 Billion by 2030 | BAE Systems PLC, Fincantieri group

Increase in need for cargo transportation through ships, technological advancements in marine vessel engines.

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global shipbuilding market size was valued at $142.52 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $195.48 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.2%. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $120.09 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $159.35 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 2.9%🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08511 The key factors driving growth of the global shipbuilding market include GDP growth, improved economic growth, global seaborne trade, increase in demand for cargo transportation through ships and rise in trade-related agreements, technological advancements in marine vessel engines and trend of automation in marine transportation. However, fluctuations in transportation and inventory costs, coupled with environmental concerns associated with marine vessels are some noteworthy trends that could hamper growth of the market.Major market playersBAE Systems PLCFincantieri groupDamen Shipyards groupHuntington Ingalls industriesGeneral Dynamics corporationMitsubishi Heavy IndustriesKorea Shipbuilding & Offshore EngineeringSamsuung Heavy IndustriesOshima Shipbuilding co. ltdSumitomo Heavy Industries.The bulk carriers segment dominated the marketBy type, the bulk carriers segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the general cargo ships segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08511 The military segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030By end use, the military segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in investment and inclination toward the marine defense sector . However, the transport segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than 90% of the market, due to rise in trading activities between different countries.Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the largest shareBy region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market, due to cheaper wages, growing seaborne trade, and strong government backing. However, the market across Europe would showcase the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shipbuilding-market/purchase-options Key Findings Of The StudyBy Type, the bulk carrier segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period By end use, transport segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global Shipbuilding market in 2020 in terms of market share. https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/turbocharger-market - Turbocharger Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology, Fuel Type, Application, Material and End-User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2027 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/port-equipment-market-A47216 - Port Equipment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Equipment Type, by Fuel Type, by Lifting Capacity, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-shipyard-market-A09171 - Digital Shipyard Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Technology, by Capacity, by Digitalization Level : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cruise-ship-market-A53567 - Cruise Ship Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Application, by Size : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 