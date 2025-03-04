The Subventricular Zone: A Key to Unlocking Neurological Treatments

Comparison of subventricular zone (SVZ) cellular composition between human glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients and rodent models. The relationship between subventricular zone (SVZ) cells and glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) development. The relationship between subventricular zone (SVZ) cells and glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) progression. SVZ affects GBM through secretions and signaling pathways (yellow scissors) and promotes its invasion and growth by secreting factors (white scissors).

SHANNON, CLARE, IRELAND, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This recently published exploration into the subventricular zone (SVZ) highlights its critical role in neural regeneration, neurodegenerative diseases, and glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The SVZ, a neurogenic hub of the adult brain, harbors neural stem cells (NSCs) and neural progenitor cells (NPCs), influencing brain repair and disease progression.

The SVZ is a dynamic reservoir of neurogenesis, continuously generating new neurons and glial cells essential for brain plasticity and recovery. Its intricate cellular composition, including ependymal cells, astrocytes, and migrating neuroblasts, enables significant contributions to neural injury repair. In cases of brain damage, SVZ-derived cells can migrate to injured regions, differentiating into specialized neural cells, fostering repair and functional restoration.

In the realm of neurodegenerative diseases, the SVZ plays a complex role. Conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD), and Huntington’s disease (HD) exhibit alterations in SVZ neurogenesis, impacting disease progression. In AD, amyloid-beta accumulation and tau pathology suppress neural regeneration, while in PD, dopamine depletion disrupts SVZ stem cell function. For HD, increased proliferation in the SVZ is observed, though this fails to counteract the progressive neuronal loss. The potential of stem cell-based therapies targeting the SVZ could offer novel interventions for these devastating conditions.

The connection between SVZ and GBM is particularly striking. The SVZ’s stem cell niche has been implicated in GBM initiation, progression, and resistance to therapy. Glioblastoma cells often originate within or near the SVZ, exploiting its stem cell-like environment to sustain tumor growth and invasiveness. Emerging research suggests that targeting SVZ-related pathways may enhance GBM treatments, potentially overcoming the radioresistance and recurrence that are experienced with conventional therapies.

The therapeutic potential of the SVZ is encouraging, with neural stem cell transplantation, cytokine therapy, and targeted gene interventions emerging as promising strategies. Harnessing the SVZ’s regenerative capacity could revolutionize treatments for brain injuries, neurodegenerative disorders, and aggressive brain tumors. With further advancements, the future of neurology may be shaped by a deeper understanding of the SVZ’s profound impact on brain health and disease.

Funding Information:

Medical Scientific Research Foundation of Guangdong Province, China A2022125

Medical Scientific Research Foundation of Guangdong Province, China A2023486

Medical Research Fund of the Qingyuan People's Hospital 15001019002213

National Natural Science Foundation of China 82203351

Guangdong Basic and Applied Basic Research Foundation of China 2021A1515111095

Genes & Diseases publishes rigorously peer-reviewed and high quality original articles and authoritative reviews that focus on the molecular bases of human diseases.

Scopus CiteScore: 7.3

Impact Factor: 6.9

More information: https://www.keaipublishing.com/en/journals/genes-and-diseases/

Editorial Board: https://www.keaipublishing.com/en/journals/genes-and-diseases/editorial-board/

All issues and articles in press are available online in ScienceDirect (https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/genes-and-diseases ).

Submissions to Genes & Disease may be made using Editorial Manager (https://www.editorialmanager.com/gendis/default.aspx ).

Print ISSN: 2352-4820

eISSN: 2352-3042

CN: 50-1221/R

Contact Us: editor@genesndiseases.com

X (formerly Twitter): @GenesNDiseases (https://x.com/GenesNDiseases )

Reference

Kaishu Li, Yin Zheng, Shubing Cai, Zhiming Fan, Junyi Yang, Yuanrun Liu, Shengqi Liang, Meihui Song, Siyuan Du, Ling Qi, The subventricular zone structure, function and implications for neurological disease, Genes & Diseases, Volume 12, Issue 3, 2025, 101398, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gendis.2024.101398

