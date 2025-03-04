In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Nutrigenomic Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Nutrigenomic Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The scope of the nutrigenomic market has expanded rapidly in recent years, experiencing consistent growth as it evolved from being worth $0.96 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1.14 billion in 2025. This impressive increase, expressed as a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.9%, can be credited to diverse factors. These encompass the surge in online shopping, the explosion of functional beverages, the rise of pharmaceuticals, the swift growth of e-commerce, and the developing interest in companion diagnostics.

What Is The Projected Market Size And Growth Rate Of The Global Nutrigenomics Market?

As we look towards the future, the nutrigenomics market is poised for considerable growth, with projections indicating a rise to $2.26 billion in 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 18.5%. Numerous aspects contribute to the anticipated boom in the forecast period, such as escalating concerns over sugar consumption, mounting demand for nutrigenomics, escalating incidents of chronic diseases, and a growing demand for preventive healthcare solutions. Concurrently, persistent incidences of cancer are also pushing the market's growth. Key trends expected to leave a mark in the forecast period include the integration with digital health, the interplay of AI and big data, the growth of pharmacogenomics, and the uptake of digital health tools and innovative product offerings.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20906&type=smp

What Key Factors Are Driving The Growth Of The Nutrigenomics Market?

An upswing in health awareness is set to power the growth of the nutrigenomics market. Improved understanding and knowledge about health aspects, such as how to manage, prevent, and treat various health conditions, is doing much to enhance public health and reduce healthcare costs. By studying the interaction between genes and nutrients, nutrigenomics is equipping health-conscious individuals with the means to make informed dietary choices tailored to their unique genetic makeup. This empowers them to optimize their well-being, prevent chronic diseases, and utilize personalized nutrition strategies for better long-term health outcomes.

In May 2022, a survey by the US-based non-profit organization, the International Food Information Council, revealed that about 52% of American adults aged 18-80 and Adult Gen Z consumers aged 18-24 followed a specific diet or eating pattern, considerably up from 39% in 2021. Preference leaned towards clean eating 16%, mindful eating 14%, and calorie counting 13%. This upsurge in health awareness is, in turn, fueling the nutrigenomics market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nutrigenomics-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Nutrigenomics Market?

Several major companies operating in the nutrigenomics market include Illumina Inc., Metagenics Inc., 23andMe, Genova Diagnostics Inc., Viome Inc., DNAfit, geneOmbio Technologies Pvt Ltd, Nutrigenomix Inc., SelfDecode Inc, Fagron Genomics S.L, WellGen Inc., XCODE Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Cura Integrative Medicine, GenoPalate, 3X4 Genetics, OmegaQuant Analytics, LLC, Cell Logic, Nutrigenomics Institute, Wellness Psychiatry, and Pathway Genomics.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Nutrigenomics Market?

Companies operating in the nutrigenomics market are putting a major focus on technological advancements, such as personalized nutrition insights, to amplify consumer health outcomes, and revitalize dietary recommendations and wellness solutions. For instance, Xcode Life, a US-based genomics company, rolled out a gene nutrition test in India in June 2023. The test provides personalized dietary insights based on an individual's genetic makeup and covers nearly 50 aspects of nutrition.

How Is The Nutrigenomic Market Segmented?

1 By Product: Reagents And Kits, Services

2 By Technique: Saliva, Buccal Swab, Blood

3 By Application: Diabetes, Obesity, Gastrointestinal, Woman’s Health, Neurological, Other Applications

4 By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Other End Users

Further the market can be broken down to:

1 By Reagents And Kits: DNA Extraction Kits, Genotyping Kits, PCR Reagents, Metabolomics Kits

2 By Services: Nutrigenomic Testing, Data Interpretation Services, Genetic Counseling

How Do Different Regions Perform In The Nutrigenomics Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the nutrigenomics market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forthcoming period. The report covers the nutrigenomics market in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genome-editing-or-genome-engineering-global-market-report

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/single-cell-genome-sequencing-global-market-report

Whole Genome And Exome Sequencing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/whole-genome-and-exome-sequencing-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports across 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company offers data-rich research and insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and insights from industry leaders, you can stay ahead in the game.

Get in touch:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.